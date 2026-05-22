Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as permanent manager

Carrick steps up from role as interim coach to replace Ruben Amorim on a permanent basis as Manchester United manager.

Michael Carrick never chased the ⁠spotlight as a player, and he has ⁠not suddenly sought it out as a manager.

In a season when Manchester United needed clarity, calm and conviction, it is Carrick – understated, deeply respected and quietly authoritative – who has come to embody all three.

What has followed since his January appointment as interim manager has been more than a managerial bounce, it has ⁠been a transformation. United’s hierarchy took note, awarding him the permanent manager job on Friday.

When Carrick stepped into the role after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, United were drifting, their campaign defined as much by uncertainty as by underachievement.

Within months, they were reborn, climbing to the brink of a third-place Premier League finish and sealing a return to the Champions League with games to spare.

Results ⁠alone tell only part of the story, though they are striking enough. Carrick has won 11 of his 16 league matches in charge, losing only twice, and his team accumulated more league points than any other side during that spell.

United beat Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, rediscovering a competitive edge that had been sorely absent.

“We had two tough fixtures when Michael came in [against Arsenal and City] and I think everyone was probably looking at them thinking ‘Oh no’,” said United centre back Harry Maguire.

“We managed to get six points and from then on everyone has believed in it and ‌we’ve got confidence.”

For a side who finished 15th the season before, the turnaround has felt dramatic rather than incremental.

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Yet those inside Old Trafford point to something deeper. Carrick has not only improved performances, he has reset the environment.

Dressing-room morale stabilised and a sense of purpose returned to a squad that had begun to look fractured.

Kobbie Mainoo, a finalist for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award, praised Carrick for “all the confidence he gives all the players. You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch.”

Amorim had a blind spot where the young midfielder was concerned, but Mainoo’s performances these past few months have been one of the clearest signs of United’s revival under Carrick.

He restored Mainoo to a central role and instilled in him the trust to play with freedom and authority, a shift reflected in his poise and creativity in big moments, including key contributions in wins that secured Champions League qualification.

Mainoo was named to Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad on Friday.

Players have ⁠spoken of clarity, communication, and of a manager who connects rather than commands.

Maguire, a central figure in the revival, summed up Carrick’s demeanour simply.

“He has been excellent with players, communicates really well,” he said.

Bruno Fernandes, who won the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year award, has also praised Carrick.

“I’ve always said that Carrick could be a great manager,” Fernandes said recently. “When, as a player, you can see and think about the game like him, you can ⁠also do it from the bench.

“Of course, it’s different, but when you have that calmness, that intelligence, you tell yourself there’s potential. He’s done a fantastic job since he arrived.”

That ability to connect is rooted in Carrick’s personality. He is not a grand or demonstrative figure, but rather ⁠one who influences through calmness, intelligence and empathy.

As a player, he was the midfield metronome, dictating tempo without drama. As ⁠a coach, those traits now define his touchline presence.

And his authority comes from within. Few understand United’s identity better. A five-time Premier League champion during his playing career at Old Trafford, the 44-year-old knows both the expectations and the pressures of the role.

That knowledge has informed his decisions. He reverted to a traditional back four after Amorim preferred three at the back, and was harshly criticised for his refusal to be flexible.

He has also restored key players such ‌as Fernandes to their more natural positions. Amorim played the Portugal international in a deeper role as one of two central midfielders, while Carrick has pushed him into an advanced position.

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Fernandes has flourished again at the heart of the side in a season where he tied the league’s record for assists in a season with one game remaining.

The noise that once surrounded the club ‌has ‌also quietened, replaced by a sense of excellence rarely experienced in recent years.

That is perhaps Carrick’s most significant achievement. He has not promised revolution, but he has delivered stability – and in doing so laid the foundation for something more sustainable.

For Carrick, the journey carries a certain symmetry.

A player who spent more than a decade orchestrating United’s midfield has been handed the baton to guide their future.