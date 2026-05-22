Japan have beaten Germany, Brazil, England and Spain since 2022, but may struggle to sustain a genuine title push.

Previous World Cup appearances: 7

Best performance: Last 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

First appearance: 1998 (France)

Top goal scorer: Keisuke Honda (4)

Most appearances: Yuto Nagatomo (15)

Player to watch: Takefusa Kubo

FIFA world ranking: 18th

Fixtures: Netherlands (June 14, Dallas, US), Tunisia (June 20, Monterrey, Mexico), Sweden (June 25, Dallas, US)

Japan have been late bloomers in terms of World Cups, only reaching the tournament for the first time in 1998 – but since then they have been at every edition.

While they have never gotten past the last 16 – even as cohosts in 2002 – their current crop of players is surely the most talented in the national side’s history.

Japan were the first team – outside the hosts – to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Samurai Blue have beaten Germany, Brazil, England and Spain since 2022.

While they can beat any team on their day, it is unclear whether they can sustain a genuine title push throughout a long tournament and they have been rocked by an injury to star player Kaoru Mitoma.

Statement win at Wembley

It was only a friendly, and England have rarely beaten top sides recently, and Wembley can have an awfully flat vibe; but for all the caveats, Japan’s recent win 1-0 there in March, courtesy of a Kaoru Mitoma goal was well deserved and sent a statement.

It was only England coach Thomas Tuchel’s second defeat in charge of England following a perfect qualification campaign.

Japan also beat a tricky Scotland side in the same international window.

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In the last World Cup, Japan claimed famous wins over Spain and Germany in the group stage to top the standings, and were only stopped in the last 16 by Croatia on penalties.

Japan are not a surprise package any more – they have an elite, mostly European-based team.

Kubo promises to step up in Mitoma’s absence

Japanese right-winger Takefusa Kubo has promised to fill the void left by Mitoma, who will miss the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Brighton against Wolves earlier in May.

Kubo, 24, has had a fantastic season at Real Sociedad, where he has tormented the best defences of La Liga and helped his side lift the Copa del Rey.

He suffered a hamstring injury of his own in January that kept him out for nearly two months, but is now fit and raring to go.

“[Mitoma’s] injury is so disappointing. I got in touch with him directly but naturally, it’s a tough time for him, he’s such an important player,” Kubo was quoted as saying by Japanese media on Friday.

“I want to carry Mitoma’s feelings with me and give my all with an even greater sense of responsibility.”

Strong backbone

While coach Hajime Moriyasu’s side relish unleashing their attacking talent when possible, they can be pragmatic when needed – playing a low block and keeping things tight – and have a strong spine.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu – now at Ajax – has made the 26-man squad, despite not playing for the Samurai Blue for almost two years due to a series ⁠of injuries, in a huge boost for Japan.

In midfield, Wataru Endo offers versatility alongside his leadership and defensive screening, while Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace offers creativity in the middle of the park, and Ao Tanaka of Leeds United supplies energy and physicality.

Daizen Maeda, who can play as a left-winger or through the middle, starred for Celtic this season – he scored 14 goals and grabbed six assists in the league this season, and netted a critical goal in the last game of the season that helped secure the Scottish league title.

But the lack of an elite out-and-out striker can blunt Japan’s attack, especially on the counter at times.

Then there is the psychological weight of so many last 16 exits, which the Blue Samurai will have to find a way to shrug off.

How does Japan’s group look?

Japan will surely qualify from Group F, with their opener against the Netherlands likely to be the stiffest test but also an opportunity to send a statement about their intentions.

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Tunisia and Sweden will probably not have enough quality to contain the Japanese, but the Blue Samurai certainly will not want to be getting complacent.

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Quarterfinals.

Japan may well break their last 16 hex – but the last eight will likely be as far as it goes for a side whose limitations will probably catch up with them.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Ayase Ueda, Keito Nakamura, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto.