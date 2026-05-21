Shocked Maguire posts on Insta that he is not in England’s World Cup squad

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has announced on social media that he is not going to World Cup 2026.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been left out of England’s football squad for this year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old centre back confirmed in a social media post on Thursday that he is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying he was “shocked and gutted” by the decision.

Tuchel is set to confirm his squad on Friday.

Maguire helped England reach the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the final of the 2020 European Championship. He was also in the England team that reached the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in Qatar. Injury ruled him out of Euro 2024.

“I was confident I could’ve played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best,” he said.

Maguire was handed his first call-up by Tuchel in March after helping revive United’s season following the departure of former coach Ruben Amorim.

Prior to that, he had been frozen out of the national team since September 2024.

Maguire has made 66 appearances for his country and scored seven goals. He made his debut in 2017, and his most recent appearance was in the team’s 1-0 loss to Japan in March.

Having been an integral part of former England manager Gareth Southgate’s team, Maguire has fallen behind players like Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa in recent years.