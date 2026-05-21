Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly star picks in Senegal’s World Cup squad

Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr are other key players joining Mane in Senegal’s World Cup forward line.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane is a ‌key selection in the 28-man World Cup squad named by coach Pape Thiaw ⁠as the influential forward ⁠looks to make up for lost time, having missed the tournament four years ago through injury.

Thiaw will have to trim his squad, announced on Thursday, by two players in advance of ⁠the final deadline towards the end of this month.

Mane remains a leading player for a star-studded Senegal lineup that looks to be the most potent of the 10 African qualifiers in ⁠the United States, Mexico and Canada, with a blend of experience and youthful athleticism in the squad.

The 34-year-old is Senegal’s all-time leading goalscorer with 53 in 126 appearances.

Al Nassr’s Mane is likely to lead the line, but also selected are Bayern Munich forward Nicolas Jackson, plus Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

Bayern’s 18-year-old midfielder Bara Ndiaye has also been called up, but ‌there is no place for Malang Sarr, who has excelled this season with Lens.

Idrissa Gueye, also of Everton, has been included despite missing the tail-end of the season through injury, with Sunderland’s Habib Diarra and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pape Matar Sarr also midfield options.

Experienced centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has been picked along with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal were the best team at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and edged the hosts 1-0 in a contentious final that was later awarded to ⁠the North Africans, a matter that is before the Court of Arbitration for ⁠Sport.

Advertisement

Senegal have been drawn in Group I at the World Cup and open their campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey in a repeat of their famous 2002 World Cup meeting in which the African side came out on ⁠top against the then-holders.

They also take on Norway at the same venue on June 22 and Iraq in Toronto on June 26.

Senegal reached the World Cup quarterfinals ⁠in 2002 before losing to Turkiye, their best showing to ⁠date, and for several of their so-called “Golden Generation” of players, Mane included, this will likely be their last chance to improve on that.

They went out in the group stage following a drawing of lots in 2018 in Russia and in the round of 16 four years ago in Qatar.

Senegal World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: ‌Edouard Mendy, Yehvann Diouf, Mory Diaw

Defenders: Krepin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ilay Camara, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, El-Hadji Malick Diouf, Moustapha Mbow, Ismail Jakobs

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Habib ‌Diarra, ‌Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pathe Ciss, Bara Ndiaye

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Bamba Dieng, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Assane Diao, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr