Arteta ‘built a fire’ instead of watching Arsenal’s Premier League crowning

Arsenal will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004 after Sunday’s match at Crystal Palace.

Anxious Arsenal fans around the world ‌were glued to their screens when Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth crowned the North London club as Premier ⁠League champions – but Mikel ⁠Arteta, who led Arsenal to their first league title in 22 years, was not watching.

The manager had planned to be at Arsenal’s training centre in London Colney to watch the game with ⁠his players, but could not find the energy to make the trip, and chose to stay at home.

“I went outside to the garden, I started to build some fire. I started to do some barbecue, I didn’t watch any ⁠of it,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

After finishing second three times in a row, Arteta heard the news of their long-awaited triumph from his eldest son, Gabriel, who plays for Arsenal’s Under-18 side.

“My eldest son opened the garden door, he started to run towards me. He started to cry, gave me a hug and said, we are champions, daddy,” Arteta said.

“Then ‌my other two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful, just to see the joy on them as well.”

Videos shared by Arsenal on social media showed players dancing and chanting at their training centre after their league title was confirmed with a game to spare.

“It was their moment. And they have to be themselves in that moment. And if I’m there, I think it wasn’t going to be the same,” Arteta said.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard called Arteta soon after, asking where the manager was.

“I said, guys, enjoy for a while and ⁠see you in a few hours somewhere in London,” Arteta recalled with a smile.

Arteta questioned whether he could lead Arsenal to EPL title

It is Arteta’s first league title as manager, and he admitted that he doubted himself during a high-pressure campaign, where they were often a slip-up away from losing their lead in the title race.

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“To play with that on your back ⁠constantly is not easy. That has been one of the toughest moments… we showed very important values not only in sport, but in life. Which is perseverance, to be ⁠resilient, to be composed in moments when people are doubting,” he said.

“And ⁠to be vulnerable. I’ve asked that question to myself, am I good enough to lead these players to win a major trophy? Until you do it, you cannot validate yourself.”

Arteta said the mood in the club had changed after winning the Premier League, buoying the team’s confidence ahead of ‌a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

“It changes because the level of emotion you feel, it’s something I haven’t felt before,” he said.

Arsenal will conclude their league campaign and lift the trophy at Crystal Palace ‌on ‌Sunday.

“We will have a window to celebrate and lift the trophy and connect with the people we have constantly around us. Then we have six days to write new history in this football club,” Arteta added.