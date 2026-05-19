Southampton expelled from world’s most lucrative football match for spying

Southampton out of EFL championship playoff final after spying on Middlesbrough, who face Hull for Premier League place.

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Southampton have been expelled from the English Football League (EFL) Championship playoff final after admitting to spying on a training session of semifinal opponents Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have been reinstated as a result of Tuesday’s decision and are set to face Hull at Wembley on Saturday for a place in English football’s Premier League.

The match is regarded as the most lucrative in world football, given the winner is promoted to the Premier League – the richest club competition in the global game – and receives 200 million British pounds ($268m) in extra income.

Southampton will also be docked four points next season after admitting to multiple breaches of regulations related to the “unauthorised filming of other clubs’ training” sessions, according to a statement from the EFL.

“An independent disciplinary commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs,” the EFL said.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season, confirmed they would appeal the sanctions.

The EFL said the parties were working to ensure an appeal could be heard on Wednesday.

“Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture,” the EFL said.

A member of the Southampton coaching staff was caught by Middlesbrough officials recording training on his phone.

The EFL confirmed further charges had been laid against Southampton, and that the club had also admitted observing training sessions ahead of matches against Oxford and Ipswich.

The first leg ended 0-0 before Southampton progressed with a 2-1 win after extra time in the second leg.

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Middlesbrough issued a statement welcoming the outcome of the disciplinary commission hearing.

“We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct,” the statement said.