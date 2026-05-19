The oft-injured superstar hasn’t played for the national team since 2023, but he’s back in the squad before World Cup 2026.

When coach Carlo Ancelotti read aloud the list of players who made the cut to Brazil’s World Cup squad, one name earned the loudest cheers: Neymar Jr.

After months of sweating over his fitness, the 34-year-old forward breathed a sigh of relief as he earned a place in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the tournament in North America, which begins on June 11.

His return to the national team, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, has come with its own share of drama and doubts.

Here’s everything to know about Neymar’s surprise World Cup call-up:

Why was Neymar selected in Brazil’s World Cup squad?

Brazil coach Ancelotti said he chose Neymar among the nine attackers after seeing an improvement in his fitness levels.

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. But his selection to the squad was considered doubtful after a series of injuries kept him out for much of the Selecao’s qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament, where they are aiming for a record-extending sixth title.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition,” Ancelotti told reporters during Monday’s squad announcement in Rio de Janeiro.

“He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It’s true that in some positions we prioritised experience.”

Why was Neymar’s selection so controversial?

The simple answer is injuries.

Neymar struggled to return to top fitness and had not been part of the national team since suffering a serious knee injury – an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear – in October 2023. An injury-marred spell at Saudi club Al Hilal and an underwhelming return to his boyhood club Santos last year further cast doubts over the veteran’s inclusion.

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Whether Ancelotti would call him up for the World Cup became a national debate – and only time will tell whether the decision backfires or is another coaching masterstroke by the Italian manager.

While the dressing room could benefit from Neymar’s veteran presence, and more notably, his experience of playing at major tournaments, there are doubts about whether his physique can keep up with the demanding nature of an expanded World Cup.

Earlier this week, Neymar made global headlines, albeit for a different reason: a substitution error during a Santos game left him fuming, and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

How have fans and experts reacted to Neymar’s selection?

Despite being away from the national team since late 2023, Neymar still holds a special place in the hearts of Brazil fans and players alike.

As World Cup selections were revealed, hundreds of fans gathered outside Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Tomorrow, holding up their phones, frantically waiting for Ancelotti to announce the name of their beloved superstar.

And when Neymar’s inclusion was finally confirmed inside the venue, a party-like atmosphere swept across parts of the football-crazy South American nation.

Players, too, have been vocal about their support for Neymar.

Marcelo, the former Brazil defender, celebrated Neymar’s inclusion with a post on Instagram, punching his fist in the air after seeing the announcement on a TV screen, while Barcelona star Raphinha, who was also called up, told TV Globo earlier this month that Neymar is “the guy to take us to our sixth World Cup title”.

Captain Marquinhos was at the forefront of the players’ public lobbying for Neymar’s inclusion, saying to Brazilian website UOL in March: “As teammates, as Brazilians and as fans, we want him at the World Cup”.

Was Joao Pedro omitted from Brazil’s squad?

Yes. On Tuesday, Pedro was named Chelsea’s player of the season 2025-26. But that was not enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s star-studded squad named a day before. The versatile forward was snubbed alongside Richarlison, while Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Estevao all missed out due to injuries.

How many World Cups has Neymar played? And will this be his last?

The 2026 tournament will be Neymar’s fourth World Cup.

He played at the 2014 edition on home soil, followed by Russia 2018 and then the last World Cup in Qatar four years ago. In 13 games across three World Cups, Neymar has scored eight times and registered four assists.

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He also boasts the impressive record of being Brazil’s highest scorer with 79 goals, a feat he achieved by surpassing Brazilian great Pele, who was their outright leading marksman for 60 years.

But will this be Neymar’s last dance? Probably.

With his history of injuries and fitness issues, a declining skill set, as well as his mounting age (he would be 38 by the 2030 tournament), it’s highly unlikely that Neymar will feature at another World Cup.

How many goals has Neymar scored in 2026?

His four goals and two assists in the Brazilian Serie A 2026 – following his return from surgery in February – are a far cry from his usual top form, one that once saw him win two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy with Barcelona, and five Ligue 1 crowns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).