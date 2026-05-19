Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury
Former world number one says he’s still not ready to compete as he recovers from a serious injury sustained in April.
Carlos Alcaraz says he will skip Wimbledon as he recovers from the right wrist injury that also forced the Spaniard out of the French Open, the world number two men’s tennis player said on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open last month.
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“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon champion wrote on X.
Alcaraz’s rivalry with Italian Jannik Sinner has captivated men’s tennis, and his absence from the next two Grand Slam tournaments is a huge blow to fans and broadcasters alike.
The pair contested an epic French Open final last year, with Alcaraz coming back to win the title before Sinner turned the tables to take the Wimbledon crown.
Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam this year when he won the Australian Open.