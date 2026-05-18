A look back at the top goal scorers in the FIFA World Cup’s history, littered with some of the greats of football.

Scoring goals at the World Cup remains one of the most eagerly awaited moments in a footballer’s career, and come June 11, some of the best strikers will get a chance to add their names to the goal-scoring charts for the tournament.

The forwards with the most goals by July 19 will walk away with the Golden Boot award and find themselves in the company of the sport’s all-time greats.

Here is a list of its Golden Boot winners over the years:

1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals

Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals 1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals

Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals 1938: Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals

Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals 1950: Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals

Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals 1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals 1958: Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals

Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals 1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Leonel Sanchez (Chile), Drazan Jerkovoch (Yugoslavia) – four goals

Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Leonel Sanchez (Chile), Drazan Jerkovoch (Yugoslavia) – four goals 1966: Eusebio (Portugal) – nine goals

Eusebio (Portugal) – nine goals 1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals

Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals 1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals

Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals 1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) – six goals