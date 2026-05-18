Guardiola on verge of Manchester City exit at end of Premier League season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is understood to be stepping down at end of season after 17 years at EPL club.

Pep Guardiola will leave ⁠Manchester City ⁠after a decade in charge, according to widespread reports, bringing to ⁠a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who led the Blues to FIFA Club World Cup victory last year, is expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old Guardiola will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City’s final ‌game of the season against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

Saturday’s FA Cup victory over ⁠Chelsea secured Guardiola his ⁠20th trophy with the club.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to ⁠be the top contender for the Spaniard’s job. ⁠Guardiola’s contract at City ⁠is set to expire in June 2027.

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup ‌final. When asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied, “What rumours?” He ‌then ended the interview by saying, “Have a lovely evening.”

City have made no comment on the speculation.

However, the club have arranged a parade through Manchester on Monday to celebrate their League Cup and FA Cup triumphs this season, which could act as a farewell to Guardiola.

City must win their final two games of the season, starting at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and hope Arsenal drop points at Crystal Palace on Sunday if they are to win the Premier League this season.