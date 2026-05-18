Brazil call up Neymar to World Cup 2026 squad

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Neymar called up for World Cup 2026 as Carlo Ancelotti turns to forward for first time.

Neymar has made Brazil’s World Cup squad, a selection many local analysts and former footballers deemed unlikely only days ago.

The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time top goal-scorer with 79, but has struggled to return to top fitness since he tore his left ACL in October 2023.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad also features, as expected, Brazil’s main players in recent years, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha.

The Italian coach, who took over in May 2025, had not summoned Neymar until Monday’s announcement.

Ancelotti extended his contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation last week to the 2030 World Cup, but he has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far, with many injured players out of his World Cup squad. Strikers Rodrygo and Estevao are the ones he will miss the most in North America.

Brazil squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg)

Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo) Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).