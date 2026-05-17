Arsenal are two points ahead of City but have a slightly inferior goal difference as the season enters its final week.

The two-horse Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City has reached crunch time, as the 2025-26 season is set to enter its final week.

The two sides have two games left – Arsenal are in action on Monday, City are playing on Tuesday, and then both head into the last day of the season next Sunday, May 24.

So, what does each club need to do to win the title in the final two rounds?

How are the Premier League winners decided?

The team with the most points at the end of the season win the title.

However, if clubs finish with the same number of points, the winners are determined by goal difference.

If their goal difference is the same, then it goes to goals scored, then to the team that collected the most points in head-to-head matches, then to the team that scored the most away goals in the head-to-head games.

Arsenal’s run-in

The league leaders are two points ahead of Man City, so if the Gunners win their final two games, they will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years.

However, Man City are currently one goal ahead on goal difference and could still snatch the title if Mikel Arteta’s side slip up. City also have the advantage in terms of goals scored – 75 to 68 going into the last two games.

City also have the better head-to-head record in the league this season as they beat Arsenal 2-1 at home in April and got a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in September.

On paper, Arsenal’s run-in looks easier than City’s as the Gunners face already relegated Burnley at home and then have an away trip to a 15th-placed Crystal Palace side who are safe from the drop and will have an eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

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May 18: Arsenal vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Burnley May 24: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Man City’s run-in

City will likely have to win both their last games and hope that Arsenal slip up. They will also be looking to boost their goal difference in case the teams finish level on points.

If Arsenal win on Monday and City fail to win on Tuesday, then the Gunners will take the title.

Pep Guardiola’s side appear to have a tougher run-in as they travel to Bournemouth, who are chasing Champions League qualification.

They then host Aston Villa, who are tough opponents but have already secured Champions League qualification for next season and could be tired and in demob mode after playing in the Europa League final against Freiburg on Wednesday, May 20.

May 19: Bournemouth vs Man City

Bournemouth vs Man City May 24: Man City vs Aston Villa

What has Arteta said?

Arsenal’s boss said he wants to put Burnley to the sword to boost the Gunners’ goal difference.

“First of all, we have to earn the right to win the game. To make a difference with more goals, even better,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“We had a really tough match against West Ham [last weekend]. We managed to win it, and it was a great feeling, but we know ideally that scoring goals is going to be important.”

He added, “The team is really present. It’s living the moment. It’s emotionally in a really good state. The energy level is the right one.”

What has Guardiola said?

City’s manager said all his side can do is “stay alive” and hope that Arsenal slip up.

“If they win two games, nothing to do, nothing to talk,” Guardiola told the BBC earlier this week. “All we can be is in there just in case. The last two games are tough.”

Guardiola will hope that City’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday can help propel his side to an unlikely title triumph.

The 1-0 victory made it a domestic cup double for his side, who beat the Gunners 2-0 in the League Cup final in March.

“Home – not even one beer,” the City manager said when asked how they would celebrate the FA Cup win.

“Next Monday, after Aston Villa, [we were] going to celebrate with the [league-winning] women’s team with a parade in Manchester, but no, we do not have time now.”

How many league titles have Arsenal won?

Arsenal have won the top tier of English football 13 times, either as the old First Division or the Premier League, which was launched in 1992. The last time the Gunners lifted the trophy was in 2004 under Arsene Wenger.

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Arsenal’s league titles: 1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04.

How many league titles have City won?

City have won 10 league titles, the vast majority of which have come since 2012. Guardiola has won six of them as manager.

City’s league titles: 1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24.