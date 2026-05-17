FIFA offers solutions for each of Iran’s concerns before games in US, Iran’s football chief says.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom says he held a constructive and positive meeting with ⁠Iran’s football chief, Mehdi ⁠Taj, expressing confidence about the country’s participation at the World Cup.

“We’ve had an excellent meeting ⁠and constructive meeting together with the Iran football association,” Grafstrom told the Reuters news agency on Saturday. “We’re working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them in the FIFA World Cup.”

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in ⁠the United States, but the team’s participation in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28, sparking a regional conflict.

More questions have arisen after the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Taj was refused entry to Canada for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver this month.

An FFIRI delegation led by Taj turned back upon arrival at Toronto’s main airport, citing their treatment by Canadian immigration, and missed a pre-World Cup FIFA gathering in Vancouver. They alleged “unacceptable behaviour of immigration officials” despite holding valid visas.

In 2024, Canada listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organisation”, and statements from the Canadian government indicated that Taj was denied entry due to his alleged ties with the IRGC.

The incident triggered fears that there may be issues for some of the Iranian delegation entering the US.

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Grafstrom declined to provide details on the visa situation for Iran’s players but said the two sides had the opportunity in Istanbul, Turkiye, to discuss some operational matters and had a positive exchange.

Taj said the FFIRI had a ⁠good meeting with Grafstrom and other FIFA officials.

“I am pleased that they ⁠listened to Iran’s points, all 10 points that we had raised, and they offered solutions for each of them. I hope, God willing, that our national team can go to the World Cup without any problems and achieve very good results ⁠there,” he said.

Asked if FIFA had secured assurances on entry and visa arrangements for Iran’s players, Grafstrom declined to elaborate.

“We’ve discussed all relevant matters, ⁠but I think it’s not the place to discuss the details,” ⁠he said. “Overall, a very positive meeting and we’re looking forward to continuing the dialogue.”

Iran had asked for their World Cup matches to be switched to Mexico, which is cohosting the tournament with the US and Canada, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted all games must be played at the grounds originally ‌scheduled.

Iran’s squad will leave Tehran for a training camp in Turkiye on Monday before moving on to their US base at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, in early June.

Iran are scheduled ‌to ‌get their World Cup campaign under way against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. They are also due to play Belgium and Egypt in Group G.