Conor McGregor to fight Max Holloway in UFC return on July 11

MMA legend will compete for the first time in five years at UFC 329 in the United States.

Conor McGregor, a huge ‌name in mixed martial arts (MMA) despite not fighting ⁠since 2021, ⁠will return for a match with Max Holloway on July 11 in Las Vegas, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ⁠CEO Dana White has announced.

Ireland’s McGregor (22-6-0) will face fellow former champion Holloway (27-9-0) in a nontitle welterweight bout ⁠as the main event of UFC 329 during International Fight Week, White said on Saturday. It’s a rematch of their featherweight bout in August 2013, which McGregor won by a three-round decision ‌despite a torn ACL.

McGregor, 37, last fought on July 10, 2021, losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the final seconds of the first round. The fighters had split two earlier matches.

Another return ⁠was cancelled when McGregor sustained ⁠a toe injury before his match with Michael Chandler scheduled for June 2024.

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to be champion simultaneously ⁠in two weight divisions in 2016. He knocked out Jose Aldo for ⁠the featherweight belt in December 2015 ⁠and stopped Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in November 2016. He is 1-3 in his last four bouts.

Holloway, 34, is a ‌former featherweight champion who has beaten Justin Gaethje, Aldo (twice), Poirier and Frankie Edgar. The Hawaii native is ‌1-1 since ‌moving to lightweight in 2025, losing his last bout to Charles Oliveira by a five-round decision in March.