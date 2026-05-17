Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager on four-year deal

Former Real Madrid coach replaces Liam Rosenior at the end of a difficult season for the London-based club.

Xabi ⁠⁠Alonso has been appointed as Chelsea’s new ⁠⁠manager, the Premier League ⁠⁠club says, with the Spaniard signing ‌‌a four-year deal that begins on July 1.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest ⁠⁠clubs in world ⁠⁠football and it fills me with ⁠⁠immense pride to ⁠⁠become manager ⁠⁠of this great club,” Alonso said in ‌‌a statement on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager becomes the fifth permanent appointment under Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership, ⁠⁠following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

It marks a return to English football for Alonso, who made 210 appearances for Liverpool as a player before leaving for ‌‌Real Madrid in 2009 and later ending his playing career with Bayern Munich in 2017.

“From my conversations ⁠⁠with the ownership group and sporting leadership, ⁠⁠it is clear we share the same ambition,” Alonso said after his appointment.

“We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting ⁠⁠for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this ⁠⁠football club and it will be ⁠⁠my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

Chelsea have endured a difficult ‌‌season, slipping to ninth in the Premier League and facing a long-shot battle to qualify for European competition after ‌‌losing ‌‌the FA Cup final to Manchester City on Saturday.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager of the men’s team,” Chelsea said in a statement.