Wembanyama’s Spurs reach Western finals, Pistons stay alive in NBA playoffs

San Antonio beat Timberwolves to book Western Conference Finals spot, while Detroit down Cleveland to level series at 3-3.

The San Antonio Spurs have booked their ticket to the NBA Western Conference Finals with an emphatic 139-109 win over the Timberwolves, while the resilient Detroit Pistons stayed alive in the East by defeating Cleveland.

The Spurs arrived in Minnesota on Friday with a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven semifinals, and led throughout a victory that sets up a tantalising showdown series with the reigning champions and top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

It is the first time a revitalised San Antonio has reached the conference finals since 2017. While the Thunder are heavy favourites for another championship, the dangerous Spurs enjoyed a 4-1 record against Oklahoma City in the regular season.

Stephon Castle led Friday’s wire-to-wire win with 32 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 11-of-16 from the field, ably backed up by De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, who added 21 and 19 apiece.

The win was vindication for French superstar Wembanyama, who was ejected from game four for smashing an elbow into the throat of Minnesota’s Naz Reid, and was predictably targeted by the Timberwolves for the rest of the series.

“I knew, obviously, what they were going to do … I felt like if I gave in to the physicality and the dirtiness, that would have helped them,” said Wembanyama.

“I knew I couldn’t go over the edge again. So, you know, I had to beat them by playing basketball.”

The Spurs got off to a fantastic start, tearing ahead in the first quarter, dominant in the paint and led by a rampant Castle.

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Just when it was looking ugly for the Timberwolves, they fought back, their aggression spearheaded by Anthony Edwards.

But from a 74-61 halftime lead, the Spurs roared clear in the third quarter, successfully double-teaming Edwards to shut down Minnesota’s most potent threat.

By the end of the third quarter, San Antonio enjoyed an insurmountable 26-point lead, their 56 percent shooting accuracy far outstripping the opposition.

At a timeout with eight minutes remaining, a 25-point deficit on the board, and both teams preparing to send out their benches for the remaining minutes, Edwards walked over to pre-emptively congratulate the Spurs on their resounding win.

“The words ‘Conference Finals’ just seem surreal right now,” said Wembanyama, 22.

“It’s something I heard my whole life, and now we’re in it, it’s kind of unreal.”

Pistons take Cavs to game seven

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham scored 21 points as Detroit staved off elimination with a 115-94 victory over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The top-seeded Pistons – trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series before Friday’s must-win game in Cleveland – produced a dazzling early onslaught to build a double-digit lead that proved the difference between the two sides.

Cleveland, who had been unbeaten at their Rocket Arena home this postseason, will now have to win on the road in Sunday’s decisive game seven in Detroit to advance.

Cunningham’s 21 points included five three-pointers, while at the defensive end, Detroit centre Jalen Duren delivered a dominant performance that included 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Cunningham was one of six Pistons players to finish in double figures, with Paul Reed adding 17 off the bench, and Duren and Daniss Jenkins scoring 15 points apiece.

“We’re just playing our brand of basketball, coming out competing, trying to execute our system to the best of our ability, and we’re together,” Cunningham said afterwards.

“We stick together through everything, so it’s a great win for us.”

James Harden led Cleveland’s scoring with 23 points while Donovan Mitchell was restricted to 18 points.

The Cavs started Friday’s game brightly, opening up a six-point lead in the first quarter before the Pistons started firing to take a grip on the contest.

A devastating 22-4 run by Detroit saw the visitors accelerate into a commanding 39-27 lead in the second quarter, and although Cleveland closed the gap to 54-51 at halftime, the Pistons regrouped impressively to snuff out the Cavs’ threat with a 30-19 third quarter.

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That left Detroit leading by 14 points heading into the fourth, and the result was never in doubt, with the Pistons maintaining a double-digit lead to close out victory.