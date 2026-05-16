Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona with his ‘mission complete’

Veteran Polish striker helped Barca to three La Liga titles, including this season’s trophy, and the Copa del Rey in 2025.

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Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says he is leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract.

The veteran Polish forward, 37, scored 119 goals for Barcelona in 191 games across all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Lewandowski helped Barca to three La Liga titles, including this season’s trophy, and the Copa del Rey in 2025.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on,” said Lewandowski in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

“I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.”

The forward joined when Barca were at a low ebb and struggling financially, helping restore them to the Spanish throne and also compete for the Champions League.

“Barca is back where it belongs,” continued Lewandowski.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on Earth.”

Lewandowski will play for the last time at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Sunday against Real Betis.

Media ⁠reports have said Lewandowski has received offers from Saudi Arabia, ⁠Italy and the United States.