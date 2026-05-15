Training and accommodation locations for Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, England, Iran and other World Cup teams.

As the World Cup approaches its kickoff day, the participating teams are getting closer to finalising their squads and planning their final few weeks before the June 11 opener in Mexico.

With the majority of the expanded rosters for the 48 teams announced, the attention will now shift towards travelling to the United States, Mexico and Canada for the last phase of their friendly matches and training sessions.

Meanwhile, in the host nations, the tournament’s hospitality sector is busy putting together finishing touches before teams’ arrivals at their base camps.

Here’s what we know about the World Cup base camps, training facilities and locations:

What are World Cup base camps?

A base camp is the primary location chosen by every participant nation for their pre-tournament training and acclimatisation, as well as the duration of their group-stage games in the World Cup.

A base camp comprises everything from accommodation to practice football fields, gyms, post-training recovery facilities, performance evaluation centres and anything else a team may need during the competition.

The three host nations hold an advantage, whether it’s climate acclimatisation, home crowd support or fewer logistical hurdles, over the 45 nations, who endure international travel and adjustments to local climate.

Where are the base camps for World Cup teams?

All 48 teams have selected a base camp from the FIFA-approved catalogue to suit their requirements and the locations of their group-stage fixtures.

The locations are a mix of local sports complexes, university sports facilities and luxury hotels.

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These base camps will primarily be used until the group stage of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to 27.

The 32 teams advancing to the knockouts will have the option of extending their stay at the same location or moving closer to their next match venue.

Algeria: Lawrence, Kansas, US

Training: Rock Chalk Park, University of Kansas

Accommodation: DoubleTree, Lawrence

Fixtures: Argentina (June 16, Kansas City), Jordan (June 22, San Francisco), Austria (June 27, Kansas City)

Algeria were the first team, in February, to make Kansas their home, owing to the proximity to Kansas City Stadium, where they will open their campaign against Argentina.

Argentina: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Training: Sporting KC Performance Center

Accommodation: Hotel Savoy, Kansas City

Fixtures: Algeria (June 16, Kansas City), Austria (June 22, Dallas), Jordan (June 27, Dallas)

The defending champions will be in the home state of the Kansas City Stadium in Missouri, less than 20 minutes from its training centre that boasts five elite football fields, a performance lab and training facilities for athletes.

The team will have heightened security at the training centre. The holders will enjoy custom facilities at the hotel, similar to their stay at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where the eventual champions cooked their traditional barbecue meat at Qatar University in Doha.

Argentina face Algeria in their opening match in Kansas City before facing Jordan and Austria in Dallas, Texas.

Australia: Oakland, California, US

Training: Oakland Roots Sports Club

Accommodation: Claremont Resort and Club

Fixtures: Turkiye (June 14, Vancouver), USA (June 19, Seattle), Paraguay (June 25, San Francisco)

The Socceroos will make their home in Northern California after a pre-World Cup camp in Sarasota, Florida, and a friendly match against Mexico in Los Angeles on May 30.

Austria: Santa Barbara, California, US

Training: Harder Center, University of California at Santa Barbara

Accommodation: Ritz-Carlton

Fixtures: Jordan (June 17, San Francisco), Argentina (June 22, Dallas), Algeria (June 27, Kansas City)

Austria will train at the University of California at Santa Barbara’s football facility, which often hosts the US men’s and women’s national teams.

They arrive on the West Coast in early June, before travelling to nearby Santa Clara for their first game.

Belgium: Renton, Washington, US

Training: Seattle Sounders Training Centre

Accommodation: Hyatt Regency, Seattle

Fixtures: Egypt (June 15, Seattle), Iran (June 21, Los Angeles), New Zealand (June 26, Vancouver)

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The Red Devils will be based in the state of their tournament opener and train at the Providence Swedish Performance Centre and Clubhouse, home to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Seattle Sounders.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: St Louis, Missouri, US

Training: Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center

Accommodation: Unconfirmed

Fixtures: Canada (June 12, Toronto), Switzerland (June 18, Los Angeles), Qatar (June 24, Seattle)

Bosnia return to the World Cup after a decade and have chosen St Louis as their home away from home. Although none of their matches is in the state of Missouri, St Louis is home to the largest Bosnian population outside Europe.

The team is scheduled to play Panama in an international friendly on June 6 while in St Louis for a six-day training camp.

Brazil: New York and New Jersey, US

Training: Columbia Park Training Facility, New Jersey

Accommodation: Ridge Hotel, New York City

Fixtures: Morocco (June 13, New Jersey), Haiti (June 19, Philadelphia), Scotland (June 24, Miami)

The five-time world champions have chosen the Big Apple as their home and will be training in neighbouring New Jersey at the state-of-the-art facility used by MLS team New York Red Bulls.

Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Training: National Soccer Development Centre

Accommodation: The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

Fixtures: Bosnia (June 12, Toronto), Qatar (June 18, Vancouver), Switzerland (June 24, Vancouver)

Taking advantage of their host nation status, Canada have made their base camp in Vancouver, where they play two of three group stage matches.

Vancouver will host seven of the 104 World Cup matches, including knockouts.

Cape Verde: Tampa, Florida, US

Training: Waters Sportsplex

Accommodation: Grand Hyatt Regency

Fixtures: Spain (June 15, Atlanta), Uruguay (June 21, Miami), Saudi Arabia (June 26, Houston)

The Blue Sharks will train on Florida’s west coast. They will travel to the neighbouring state of Georgia to make their World Cup debut before staying in-state for their second game and heading to Houston for their final group-stage fixture.

Colombia: Guadalajara, Mexico

Training: Atlas AGA Academy

Accommodation: Grand Fiesta Americana Country Club

Fixtures: Uzbekistan (June 17, Mexico City), Democratic Republic of Congo (June 23, Guadalajara), Portugal (June 27, Miami)

The home of Atlas FC will serve as the official base camp of Colombia’s national team. The state-of-the-art performance centre, inaugurated in 2023, has six professional football fields and a sport science and medical centre.

Croatia: Alexandria, Virginia, US

Training: Episcopal High School Sports Complex

Accommodation: Hotel AKA Alexandria

Fixtures: England (June 17, Dallas), Panama (June 23, Toronto), USA (June 27, Philadelphia)

Podium finishers in 2022, Croatia enter the 2026 tournament as one of its dark horses. The European side have chosen none of their group-stage fixture venues for their base camp and will be based in Virginia.

Curacao: Palm Beach County, Florida, US

Training: Florida Atlantic University

Accommodation: The Marriott

Fixtures: Germany (June 14, Houston), Ecuador (June 20, Kansas City), Ivory Coast (June 25, Philadelphia)

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Curacao will join fellow debutants Cape Verde in Florida, but will be based in Boca Raton. The team’s accommodation is just a 10-minute drive from the training facility.

The nation of roughly 150,000 people will support The Blue Wave as they look to make a splash in the tournament.

Czechia: Mansfield, Texas, US

Training: Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium

Accommodation: The Sheraton, Fort Worth

Fixtures: South Korea (June 11, Guadalajara), South Africa (June 18, Atlanta), Mexico (June 24, Mexico City)

The state-of-the-art stadium in Texas, set to open this year, will host Czechia and later serve as the home for North Texas SC. The team, returning to the World Cup after 20 years, will stay approximately 40 minutes away from the training facility.

DR Congo: Houston, Texas

Training: Houston Sports Park

Accommodation: Omni Houston Hotel

Fixtures: Portugal (June 17, Houston), Colombia (June 23, Guadalajara), Uzbekistan (June 27, Atlanta)

The last time DR Congo took to the World Cup pitch, the West African nation was known as Zaire.

The Leopards return to the global tournament for the first time since 1974 and have chosen Houston as their base camp, where they will train at a multipurpose sports facility, home to MLS club Houston Dynamo FC and hosts the US women’s football league at its eight professional playing fields.

Ecuador: Columbus, Ohio, US

Training: Columbus Crew Performance Centre

Accommodation: Le Meridien Columbus, The Joseph

Fixtures: Ivory Coast( June 14, Philadelphia), Curacao (June 20, Kansas City), Germany (June 25, New York-New Jersey)

With Moises Caicedo cleared to play in Ecuador’s opener against the Ivory Coast, La Tri will look to go beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

Ecuador, boasting one of the youngest squads at the tournament, will be a 10-minute drive from the performance centre that is home to MLS side Columbus Crew.

Egypt: Spokane, Washington, US

Training: Gonzaga University

Accommodation: Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Fixtures: Belgium (June 15, Seattle), New Zealand (June 21, Vancouver), Iran (June 26, Seattle)

Egypt’s decision to make a base camp in Washington aligns with the team’s group stage match schedule. Mohamed Salah’s side will be centred on the west coast of both Canada and the US.

England: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Training: Swope Soccer Centre

Accommodation: The Inn at Meadowbrook

Fixtures: Croatia (June 17, Dallas), Ghana (June 23, Boston), Panama (June 27, New York-New Jersey)

Three’s a party as England, Argentina and the Netherlands have all chosen Kansas City, Missouri as their base camp. Harry Kane’s side will be roughly 20 minutes away from their training centre.

France: Waltham, Massachusetts, US

Training: Bentley University

Accommodation: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston

Fixtures: Senegal (June 16, New York-New Jersey), Iraq (June 22, Philadelphia), Norway (June 26, Boston)

Two-time champions France will stay 20 minutes from their training facility at Bentley University. According to the university, courses will continue without interruption, while the French team will be provided additional security to ensure their safety on campus.

One of the top favourites to win the World Cup, Les Bleus will head to nearby New Jersey to kick off their campaign.

Germany: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US

Training: Wake Forest University

Accommodation: The Graylyn Estate

Fixtures: Curacao (June 14, Houston), Ivory Coast (June 20, Toronto), Ecuador (June 25, New York-New Jersey)

Four-time champions Germany have chosen the W Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium as their training centre, reportedly one of the best collegiate football facilities in the US. The team’s choice of luxury boutique hotel Graylyn Estate was due to its proximity to the training facility and privacy, conditions that mimicked the team’s home ground in Herzogenaurach, according to head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

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The team’s organising committee at Wake Forest University has already stated that there would be no access to the team either at their training facility or at Graylyn.

Ghana: Smithfield, Rhode Island, US

Training: Bryant University

Accommodation: Unconfirmed

Fixtures: Panama (June 17, Toronto), England (June 23, Boston), Croatia (June 27, Philadelphia)

The Black Stars’ base camp selection came from the quality of sporting facilities and “artistic impression” of Bryant University, according to the national sport authority’s director general. Rhode Island’s tourism, culture, and nightlife also influenced the team’s decision on their base camp.

Haiti: Galloway Township, New Jersey, US

Training: Stockton University

Accommodation: Sheraton Atlantic City Center Hotel

Fixtures: Scotland (June 13, Boston), Brazil (June 19, Philadelphia), Morocco (June 24, Atlanta)

Haiti are one of four teams to have made New Jersey their home camp for the World Cup owing to the location of all three group stage matches.

Haiti return to the World Cup after a five-decade hiatus, having last played in 1974.

Iran: Tuscon, Arizona, US

Training: Kino Sports Complex

Accommodation: Unconfirmed

Fixtures: New Zealand (June 15, Los Angeles), Belgium (June 21, Los Angeles), Egypt (June 26, Seattle)

Iran’s presence at the World Cup remains contentious, uncertain and closely watched as the tournament inches closer.

FIFA insists the team will play at the World Cup, while Iran rebutts those claims with its own demands for certain concerns to be addressed. US President Donald Trump said the team is more than welcome to participate, but that it might not be safe in the country

However, preparations in Tucson are in full swing as the city and sports complex prepare to “welcome them with open arms”, according to Jon Pearlman, president of FC Tucson.

Iraq: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, US

Training: Greenbrier Sports Performance Center

Accommodation: The Greenbrier Resort

Fixtures: Norway (June 16, Boston), France (June 22, Philadelphia), Senegal (June 26, Toronto)

Iraq return to the World Cup after 40 years and will be doing so in style when they stay at luxury resort where 28 US presidents have stayed. The performance centre is on the grounds of the resort, accounting for virtually no travel time between training and rest.

Iraq are the only team to have chosen West Virginia as their base camp with matches nearby.

Ivory Coast: Chester, Pennsylvania, US

Training: Philadelphia Union Subaru Park

Accommodation: Hotel Du Pont

Fixtures: Ecuador (June 14, Philadelphia), Germany (June 20, Toronto), Curacao (June 25, Philadelphia)

The former AFCON champions have chosen the state-of-the-art facility known as a premier MLS venue.

“We’ve built one of the most unique sports campuses in North America specifically to support and develop world-class soccer, and there’s no better validation of that vision than welcoming recent African champions to train here,” Philadelphia Union’s President Tim McDermott said.

Japan: Antioch, Tennessee, US

Training: Nashville SC Vanderbilt Health Training Center

Accommodation: Ritz Carlton, Bacara

Fixtures: Netherlands (June 14, Dallas), Tunisia (June 20, Monterrey), Sweden (June 25, Dallas)

Wataru Endo’s side, another dark horse in the tournament, will reside and train in Nashville, which will host nine Olympic football matches at LA2028.

Jordan: Portland, Oregon, US

Training: University of Portland

Accommodation: The Nines Hotel

Fixtures: Austria (June 17, Atlanta), Algeria (June 22, San Francisco), Argentina (June 27, Dallas)

Debutants Jordan have chosen the US West Coast as their base camp, where they will train at the University of Portland’s sports facility, which regularly hosts NCAA teams as well as the US’ men’s and women’s football teams.

Mexico: Mexico City, Mexico

Training and accommodation: Centro de Alto Rendimiento

Fixtures: South Africa (June 11, Mexico City), South Korea (June 18, Guadalajara), Czechia (June 24, Mexico City)

Mexico have chosen their capital as base camp as the nation gears up to host their third World Cup. The training centre not only doubles as the team’s accommodation but is conveniently just 15 minutes away from the iconic Azteca Stadium, where they play South Africa and Czechia.

Aside from a roaring home crowd and an absence of logistical hurdles, the team’s biggest advantage comes from being acclimatised to the high altitude conditions that other teams won’t be able to match as easily.

Morocco: Basking Ridge, New Jersey, US

Training: Pingry School

Accommodation: Somerset Hills Hotel

Fixtures: Brazil (June 13, New York-New Jersey), Scotland (June 19, Boston), Haiti (June 24, Atlanta)

Morocco are one of four teams to make their base camp in New Jersey, one of the most sought-after locations for teams at the World Cup and home to roughly 10,000 people of Moroccan descent.

The Atlas Lions’ training facilities at Pingry School, also served as a base camp when the US previously hosted the World Cup in 1994. The institution recently underwent upgrades that include two international-standard grass fields and modern training facilities.

Netherlands: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Training: KC Current Training Centre

Accommodation: Hotel Kansas City

Fixtures: Japan (June 14, Dallas), Sweden (June 20, Houston), Tunisia (June 25, Kansas City)

The Dutch will make themselves at home at the state-of-the-art facility, which is the first purpose-built training complex for a women’s professional sport team in the US (Kansas City Current).

The team’s arrival in June might not be as iconic as their famous orange double-decker bus arriving in Galveston, Texas this month.

The bus started as a joke among friends to watch the Euro 2004 championship in Portugal, but has turned into a national treasure for the football team.

New Zealand: San Diego, California, US

Training: University of San Diego Torero Stadium

Accommodation: Hyatt Regency La Jolla

Fixtures: Iran (June 15, Los Angeles), Egypt (June 21, Vancouver), Belgium (June 26, Vancouver)

The Kiwis join Switzerland as one of two teams in San Diego as they return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Norway: North Carolina, US

Training: University of North Carolina Greensboro

Accommodation: Grandover Resort and Spa

Fixtures: Iraq (June 16, Boston), Senegal (June 22, New York-New Jersey), France (June 26, Boston)

The same training facility that hosted Brazil’s SE Palmeiras for the FIFA Club World Cup will now be home to Martin Odegaard’s side.

According to UNGC Spartans, the university’s sport side, Norway will host a public community training session on June 10 and will be the team’s only scheduled public appearance as they prepare for the World Cup.

Panama: New Tecumseth, Ontario, Canada

Training: Nottawasaga Training Center

Accommodation: Nottawasaga Resort & Conference Centre

Fixtures: Ghana (June 17, Toronto), Croatia (June 23, Toronto), England (June 27, New York-New Jersey)

Panama is the only country whose base camp Canada will host, aside from their own national team, and the Latin Americans will be across the country, closer to Toronto.

Paraguay: San Jose, California, US

Training: San Jose State University Spartan Soccer Complex

Accommodation: Signia by Hilton San Jose

Fixtures: USA (June 12, Los Angeles), Turkiye (June 19, San Francisco), Australia (June 25, San Francisco)

The South American side return to the World Cup after 16 years and will be based at the San Jose State University, which promises to offer them “a seamless logistical experience throughout their World Cup experience”.

Portugal: Palm Beach County, Florida, US

Training: Garden North County Districts Park

Accommodation: Four Seasons

Fixtures: DR Congo (June 17, Houston), Uzbekistan (June 23, Houston), Colombia (June 28, Miami)

The 10-field facility, which hosted Real Madrid for the FIFA Club World Cup, will now serve as the training facility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

The city’s sport commission believes that Portugal and Curacao’s stay in Palm Beach will “deliver meaningful economic benefits to the region.

Qatar: Santa Barbara, California, US

Training: Westmont College

Accommodation: Courtyard by Marriott

Fixtures: Switzerland (June 13, San Francisco), Canada (June 18, Vancouver), Bosnia (June 24, Seattle)

Qatar join Austria in Santa Barbara as they train at Westmont, which has previously hosted MLS teams, the US Women’s National Team, and Brazil’s Botafogo Club during the FIFA Club World Cup.

Saudi Arabia: Austin, Texas, US

Training: Austin FC Stadium

Accommodation: The Four Seasons

Fixtures: Uruguay (June 15, Miami), Spain (June 21, Atlanta), Cape Verde (June 26, Houston)

The Green Falcons will train at the home of Austin FC and stay at a 20-minute drive from the facilities.

Saudi Arabia will be appearing at their seventh World Cup. They had their best outing at their debut in 1994, in the US, when they reached the Round of 16. They will host the World Cup in 2034, marking the first time the expanded 48-team tournament will be held in a single nation.

Scotland: Charlotte, North Carolina, US

Training: Atrium Health Performance Park

Accommodation: The Renaissance, Charlotte South

Fixtures: Haiti (June 13, Boston), Morocco (June 19, Boston), Brazil (June 24, Miami)

The team chose the MLS side’s facility in February for its top-tier facilities and logistical convenience. Charlotte is a two-hour flight to Boston, where the team play Haiti and Morocco, and to Miami, where they face off against former champions Brazil.

Senegal: Piscataway, New Jersey, US

Training: Rutgers University

Accommodation: The Heldrich Hotel

Fixtures: France (June 16, New York-New Jersey), Norway (June 22, New York-New Jersey), Iraq (June 26, Toronto)

The team’s accommodation is a 13-minute drive from the training grounds and 35 minutes from New York-New Jersey Stadium, where they play France and Norway.

The Lions of Terenga enter the tournament as a dark horse with the potential to advance beyond the group stage, though it seems unlikely they’ll match their best showing of 2002, when they reached the quarterfinals.

South Africa: Pachuca, Mexico

Training: Universidad del Futbol

Accommodation: Camino Real Pachuca

Fixtures: Mexico (June 11, Mexico City), Czechia (June 18, Atlanta), South Korea (June 24, Monterrey)

The Bafana Bafana will be under the global spotlight as they kick off the tournament’s first game against hosts Mexico in Mexico City.

The team have set up camp in Pachuna at a facility that boasts two football fields and a FIFA-certified Center of Medical Excellence.

South Korea: Guadalajara, Mexico

Training: Chivas Verde Valle

Accommodation: Westin

Fixtures: Czechia (June 11, Guadalajara), Mexico (June 18, Guadalajara), South Africa (June 24, Monterrey)

South Korea will stay at the home of Liga MX side CD Guadalajara, just 10 minutes from their matches against Czechia and Mexico.

The city was reportedly chosen as base camp for its high altitude to facilitate acclimatisation training, according to South Korean newspaper Chosun Daily.

Spain: Chattanooga, Tennessee, US

Training: Baylor School

Accommodation: The Embassy Suites

Fixtures: Cape Verde (June 15, Atlanta), Saudi Arabia (June 21, Atlanta), Uruguay (June 26, Guadalajara)

The world’s number one team will plant themselves in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the elite private school that has “long embraced a global focus”, according to the institution founded in 1893.

Baylor is adding finishing touches to its campus, including 10-foot blackout fences for the team’s privacy, according to the local Channel 9.

Sweden: Frisco, Texas, US

Training: FC Dallas Stadium

Accommodation: The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

Fixtures: Tunisia (June 14, Monterrey), Houston (June 20, Houston), Japan (June 25, Dallas)

Sweden join Czechia in making a base camp in northern Texas at FC Dallas Stadium, currently undergoing a $182 million renovation before the 2028 MLS season.

Graham Potter’s men will begin their campaign in Monterrey against Tunisia before flying back from Mexico to play the Netherlands in Houston and Japan in Dallas in the group stage matches.

Switzerland: San Diego, California, US

Training: San Diego Jewish Academy

Accommodation: The Fairmont

Fixtures: Qatar (June 13, San Francisco), Bosnia (June 18, Los Angeles), Canada (June 24, Vancouver)

The Swiss have chosen San Diego for its proximity to Los Angeles, where they play Bosnia, as well as the airport to fly to San Francisco to play Qatar and Vancouver to play hosts Canada.

The team’s accommodation is an eight-minute drive from the academy.

Switzerland play Jordan in St Gallen on May 31 before flying to San Diego to play a friendly against Australia on June 6.

Tunisia: Monterrey, Mexico

Training: El Barrial Training Center

Accommodation: Unconfirmed

Fixtures: Sweden (June 14, Monterrey), Japan (June 21, Monterrey), Netherlands (June 25, Kansas City)

Tunisia’s base camp choice of Monterrey is convenient for their matches there against Sweden and Japan before they fly to Kansas City to play the Netherlands.

The training centre is home to Liga MX club CF Monterrey, the women’s team and their youth squads. It is widely considered one of Latin America’s premium football training facilities, featuring multiple natural grass pitches.

Turkiye: Mesa, Arizona, US

Training: Arizona Athletic Grounds

Accommodation: The Courtyard Mesa

Fixtures: Australia (June 14, Vancouver), Paraguay (June 19, San Francisco), USA (June 25, Los Angeles)

Turkiye are the only Group D team to set up base camp outside California, with the choice of Mesa, Arizona at a facility that boasts 24 multipurpose grounds. The team will stay 10 minutes away.

Travel will be hectic for Turkiye, who first fly to Vancouver to play Australia before heading to San Francisco to play Paraguay and then further down south to Los Angeles to face hosts USA.

USA: Irvine, California, US

Training: Great Park Sports Complex

Accommodation: Unconfirmed

Fixtures: Paraguay (June 12, Los Angeles), Australia (June 19, Seattle), Turkiye (June 25, Los Angeles)

The hosts will be at home in Irvine at retired military airbase Great Park.

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said the facilities are “simply outstanding” and the perfect environment for the team to train during the World Cup.

Uruguay: Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Training: Mayakoba Training Center

Accommodation: Fairmont Mayakoba

Fixtures: Saudi Arabia (June 15, Miami), Cape Verde (June 21, Miami), Spain (June 26, Guadalajara)

Uruguay will be based at the Mexican resort city with a training centre a few minutes away from their accommodation.

Their proximity to Cancun Airport helps as they take a two-hour flight to Miami, where they play Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde before playing Spain in Guadalajara at the opposite end of Mexico.

Uzbekistan: Marietta, Georgia, US

Training: Atlanta United Training Center

Accommodation: JW Marriott

Fixtures: Colombia (June 17, Mexico City), Portugal (June 23, Houston), DR Congo (June 27, Atlanta)

The new home for football in America was inaugurated this month, but will first see a test run from Uzbekistan after the debutants chose the facility in March.

The White Wolves will play a string of closed-door friendly matches against domestic Super League clubs before continuing their preparations against Canada in Edmonton, Alberta on June 1 and the Netherlands in NewYork City on June 8.