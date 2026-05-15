Pakistan’s Fatima Sana breaks record for fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Pakistan captain Sana scored 50 off 15 balls in a match-winning innings against Zimbabwe in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana has broken the record for the fastest half-century in women’s T20 international cricket matches, with a 15-ball 50 against Zimbabwe in Karachi, Pakistan.

Playing at home, the all-rounder top-scored with 62 runs off 19 balls as Pakistan beat the visitors by 133 runs and sealed the series 3-0 at the National Stadium on Friday.

Sana broke the record of an 18-ball half-century that was jointly held by Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Phoebe Litchfield of Australia, and Richa Ghosh of India.

The captain let loose from the first delivery of her innings, scoring a boundary past the point region, as Pakistan chose to bat first. Her innings comprised 10 fours and two sixes as she took apart the Zimbabwean pace attack in an innings that was played at a strike rate of 326.

Predictably named player of the match, Sana helped Pakistan post 223-4 in 20 overs and took one wicket as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 90 runs in 17.1 overs.

Sana has been Pakistan’s standout player for the past few years and has especially improved her batting since taking on the captain’s role.

The 24-year-old also scored two one-day international half-centuries against World Cup finalists South Africa.

The Karachi-born player has taken 18 wickets and scored 283 runs in her last 10 games in limited-overs cricket.