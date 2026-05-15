Gov’t building set ablaze and several injured in Libya football violence

Trouble flares after Tripoli’s Al-Ittihad SCSC vs Misrata’s Asswehly SC match was suspended over a disputed penalty.

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Clashes that erupted after a football match in a western Libyan town left several people injured, while a government building was set on fire in the capital, Tripoli.

Fights began in the town of Tarhuna, some 80 kilometres (49 miles) south of the capital, after a match between Tripoli’s Al-Ittihad SCSC and Misrata’s Asswehly SC on Thursday.

The game, which was held behind closed doors, was suspended shortly before the final whistle after Al-Ittihad’s players protested over a penalty kick they believe should have been awarded, Libyan news agency LANA reported.

The incident led to fights between supporters and security forces outside the stadium, LANA said.

The Libyan Presidential Council said people attacked the council of ministers’ headquarters in capital Tripoli “with acts of sabotage and arson”.

The fire was quickly contained, LANA said.

The council called for an investigation into the “unfortunate events”, saying that feelings of injustice must be addressed legally and “not through violence”.