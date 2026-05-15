Benched Mbappe says he’s fourth-choice forward at Real Madrid under Arbeloa

Striker jeered by own fans as he came off bench in return from injury in 2-0 La Liga win ​over Real Oviedo.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe says coach Alvaro Arbeloa told him he was the “fourth forward” in the squad before benching him against Real Oviedo.

The France captain returned from a thigh problem in a 2-0 win over Oviedo on Thursday, but his appearance as a 69th-minute substitute was greeted by whistles from Madrid’s own disgruntled supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid fans have criticised their top goalscorer in recent weeks for a perceived lack of commitment, with Mbappe not fit to play in the Clasico last weekend, where Barcelona beat Madrid to clinch the Spanish title.

Arbeloa started with Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia in attack against Oviedo, with Mbappe not having played for almost three weeks.

“I am very good, at 100 percent, I didn’t play because the coach told me that for him I’m the fourth forward of the squad, behind Mastantuono, Vinicius and Gonzalo,” Mbappe told reporters after the game.

The forward earned an assist with a pass to Jude Bellingham, also a substitute, for Madrid’s second goal.

“In the end, I accept it [being on the bench], and I play the time I had to play,” continued the striker.

Fans were unhappy about Mbappe travelling to Sardinia on holiday while recovering from his injury.

The striker downplayed the importance of his trip.

“I had the club’s permission to be away from Madrid,” Mbappe said. “I wasn’t the only one, but you have to accept it and move on. I can easily turn this situation around.”

Madrid coach Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference that he had not told Mbappe he had dropped down the pecking order.

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“Maybe he didn’t understand me well. I don’t know what to tell you,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“For me it’s very clear that a player who four days ago couldn’t even make the bench for a match, shouldn’t start today, especially because this isn’t a final, it’s not a life-or-death game…

“Also because we’ve got a game on Sunday where he’s definitely going to be the first-choice forward, as I told him.”

Arbeloa said he could understand Mbappe, who has scored 41 goals this season in 42 appearances, not being pleased.

“I can perfectly understand that Kylian Mbappe isn’t happy today about not playing, but it’s a decision based, as I said, on the circumstances and, as I said before, I didn’t want to take any kind of risk from my side,” added the coach.

Madrid’s season has been extremely troubled, with coach Xabi Alonso replaced by Arbeloa in January.

With Barca having sealed the La Liga title, Los Blancos will finish a second consecutive year without a major trophy, and President Florentino Perez has called for an election.