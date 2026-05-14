Saudi investment fund seals FIFA deal as official World Cup 2026 supporter

PIF deal covers the 2026 World Cup being cohosted by US, Canada and Mexico, while Saudi Arabia is hosting 2034 edition.

Saudi ⁠Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been named an official tournament supporter in North America and Asia for this year’s World Cup, as the country ⁠deepens its ties with international football ahead of hosting the 2034 tournament.

The 2026 World Cup – the first edition of the global showpiece to feature 48 teams – will be cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to ‌July 19.

The partnership includes support for initiatives worldwide, spanning grassroots programmes, youth and women’s football, education projects, and efforts to enhance infrastructure and technical expertise, PIF and FIFA said.

No financial details or specific activations were disclosed.

The deal builds on PIF’s partnership with FIFA for the Club World Cup 2025 and highlights the fund’s deepening commercial ties with global football ahead of ⁠Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 World Cup.

“PIF continues to ⁠accelerate the growth of football globally by expanding access to the game and creating opportunities that benefit players, fans and the wider football ecosystem,” said Mohamed AlSayyad, head of corporate brand ⁠at PIF, in a statement.

PIF, which has spent more than $5bn on LIV Golf since it launched in 2022, ⁠said last month that it would cut funding ⁠at the close of the 2026 season, leaving the breakaway circuit scrambling for new backers.

The sovereign wealth fund, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is involved in several other sports.

In its statement announcing it was cutting funding to LIV Golf, PIF added that ‌it ‌remained committed to deploying capital internationally in line with its investment strategy, “including current and future investments in various sports as a priority sector”.

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Saudi Arabia, which parted company with head coach Herve Renard last month, start their World Cup 2026 campaign against Uruguay on June 15.

They complete their Group H matches against Spain and debutants Cape Verde.