Mbappe and Dembele head up star-studded France World Cup squad

Kylian Mbappe will spearhead France at the World Cup as national team coach Didier Deschamps announces his 26-man squad.

France coach Didier Deschamps has assembled a World Cup squad with formidable attacking talent led by Kylian Mbappe, while rewarding goalkeeper Robin Risser following his breakthrough season with a call-up for the showpiece tournament.

Deschamps, who guided France to World Cup glory in 2018 and will leave after this tournament, included few surprises in his announcement of the 26-man squad on Thursday.

Risser, though, who plays for Lens, has been one of the revelations of the French league season and won the award for best goalkeeper earlier this week. He played a big role in making Lens the second-best defence in Ligue 1 and was selected by Deschamps in a No. 3 role behind Mike Maignan and Brice Samba.

Looking to win a third World Cup, the French are among the tournament favourites in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 – July 19.

France are in Group I taking on Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the group stage.

Mbappe will likely captain the team, despite a thigh injury sustained last month, which caused him to miss key matches in Real Madrid’s La Liga run-in.

The 27-year-old will be on the plane to North America as part of an impressive attacking force which includes Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, rising star Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Maghnes Akliouche.

Cherki will be making his World Cup debut following an impressive first season at Manchester City for the 22-year-old.

Deschamps also called up Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was preferred to Randal Kolo Muani. The Tottenham striker had been a late addition to France’s previous World Cup squad four years ago. Kolo Muani scored a goal against Morocco in the semi-finals and came close to becoming a national hero in the final, before France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Deschamps’s reign began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final.

Former France great Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over, although he has not coached since ending his second spell in charge of Real Madrid, leading the Spanish giant to three Champions League and two La Liga titles.

France squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram.