Argentinian star forward’s brace and an assist steer Miami to their fifth consecutive away victory in the MLS in the US.

Lionel Messi scored his 10th and ‌11th goals and had an assist, while German Berterame scored the go-ahead goal in the ⁠84th minute, as Inter ⁠Miami took advantage of two defensive blunders in a 5-3 victory over host Cincinnati.

Mateo Silvetti pulled Miami level at 3-3 in the 79th ⁠minute, the start of a late rally that saw the Herons (7-2-4, 25 points) win their fifth straight on the road in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Wednesday night, and their seventh consecutive away win across all competitions.

Messi and Silvetti contributed assists during the rally, and Rodrigo ⁠de Paul had two assists on the night as Miami again finished victorious in a rematch of their 4-0 win in Cincinnati in the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Kevin Denkey scored his eighth goal and had two assists for Cincinnati (4-5-4, 16 points). Evander added his seventh on an excellent 64th-minute ‌strike for a 3-2 lead.

Pavel Bucha also scored for the hosts, who saw a six-match unbeaten run snapped as they conceded three or more goals for the fifth time in nine games.

Messi provided the pass on Silvetti’s equaliser following a Cincinnati turnover in its own end, playing the ball to the 20-year-old on the left side of the penalty area. Silvetti had plenty to do, cutting back inside and guiding a low finish through traffic ⁠into the bottom right corner.

Berterame’s fourth goal of the season ⁠put the Herons in front five minutes later.

Messi was again involved, sending in a diagonal free kick towards the top of the 6-yard box that appeared to be a comfortable catch for Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano. But centre back ⁠Andrei Chirila collided with his own keeper, who spilled the ball and allowed Berterame an easy finish into an open net.

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Messi nearly completed ⁠his third MLS hat-trick in the 89th minute, ⁠running on to Silvetti’s cross from the left and driving a sliding finish off the inside of the right post. But because the ball bounced off Celentano and over the line, it was eventually ruled an own goal.

Messi opened the scoring on ‌Cincy’s first big error in the 24th minute, pressuring centre back Matt Miazga and deflecting his ill-advised pass into an open goal when Miazga should have simply cleared the ball for ‌a ‌Miami corner.

His second levelled the game at 2-2 in the 55th minute from a more conventional strike, running on to de Paul’s cross at the penalty spot after combination play that also involved Luis Suarez.