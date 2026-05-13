US waives visa bonds of up to $15,000 for FIFA World Cup ticket holders

The Trump administration's visa bond programme had raised concerns about soaring costs for World Cup travellers to the US.

Washington, DC – The United States has said it will waive costly visa bonds imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump for World Cup ticket holders.

The announcement on Wednesday followed concerns that some international travellers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup would face bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, adding to the already sky-high price of attending the football spectacle.

Under a policy launched in August of last year, citizens of 50 countries had been required to post bonds to obtain a temporary US visa. The money is returned after a visitor leaves the US.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the administration is “waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets and opted in to FIFA PASS as of April 15, 2026”.

She referred to a previously announced programme to fast-track visa processing for the World Cup. The administration had also previously waived the bond requirements for “qualifying team members, including players, coaches, and support staff who otherwise meet all requirements for entry into the US”, Namdar added.

“We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament,” she said.

The US Department of State added that visitors with tickets would still be subject to regular visa vetting.

At least five countries competing in the World Cup – Algeria, Cabo Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia – are subject to the visa bond policy.

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The State Department has said it expects up to 10 million visitors in the US for the event. Matches begin on June 11 in cities across the US, Mexico and Canada.

Concerns over immigration restrictions

Critics have said the Trump administration’s hardline policies related to both legal immigration and deportations run counter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vows that the upcoming World Cup will be the “most inclusive” in history.

Beyond the visa bonds, at least 39 countries remain subject to wide-ranging travel bans. Those include competitors Iran and Haiti. Two other competing countries, the Ivory Coast and Senegal, are subject to partial travel bans.

Rights groups have also raised concerns about the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at World Cup matches in the US. The Department of Homeland Security has told US media that it can provide security alongside “local and federal partners”.

In April, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Amnesty International led an array of organisations in issuing a “travel advisory” for the US during the World Cup, pointing to“deteriorating human rights situation in the United States” and “the absence of meaningful action and concrete guarantees from FIFA, host cities, or the US government”.

It pointed to several areas of concern, including “expanded restrictions and limitations on travel and entry into the United States”.

The alert also cited “violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement, including racial profiling and other discrimination by law enforcement”.

At the time, a White House spokesperson dismissed the warnings as “ridiculous scare tactics driven by liberal activist groups and the left-wing media”.