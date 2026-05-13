Man City beat Palace to close gap with Arsenal to 2, with two games to play

Manchester City overcome Crystal Palace 3-0 to cut Arsenal’s Premier League lead to two points as season finale looms.

Manchester City’s second string eased past Crystal Palace 3-0 on Wednesday to climb just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with two games remaining of a captivating title race.

Pep Guardiola made six changes from the side that beat Brentford 3-0 at the weekend, with Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku among those on the bench, while Palace boss Oliver Glasner also made tweaks.

First-half goals from Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush put City in control at a damp Etihad, and a late strike from Savinho added gloss to the scoreline.

The tide appeared to have turned in City’s favour in the title race over recent weeks, but last week’s costly 3-3 draw at Everton put Arsenal firmly back in the box seat.

The City players experienced the agony of seeing a stoppage-time equaliser for West Ham against Arsenal ruled out following a VAR check on Sunday as the Gunners battled to a 1-0 win.

City opened the scoring in style in the 32nd minute after Phil Foden produced an exquisite back pass to set up Semenyo, who finished coolly past Dean Henderson into the far corner of the goal.

They doubled their lead eight minutes later, with Foden again the provider, touching the ball to Marmoush, who celebrated his third Premier League goal of the season.

John Stones, departing at the end of the campaign, came on as a substitute towards the end of a forgettable second period to a rousing reception.

Minutes later, Rayan Cherki ran with the ball from his own half before setting up Savinho, who swept the ball past Henderson.

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The three-goal win takes City to 77 points, two behind Arsenal. City now have a superior goal difference of plus-one and have scored seven more goals.

City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, gunning for a domestic cup double after lifting the League Cup earlier this season.

Before kickoff on Wednesday, Guardiola explained his multiple changes, saying: “When the schedule is so tight, everybody is fit; everybody needs to help.”

Despite the narrow gap, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal remain overwhelming favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

If the Gunners overcome relegated Burnley next Monday, City must beat Bournemouth, who are chasing Champions League qualification, the following day to keep the title race alive.

On May 24, the final day of the season, Arsenal travel to Palace, while City, currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the league, host Aston Villa.

Foden said the title race was still alive.

“It’s a team game at the end of the day. If you want to win titles and trophies, it’s about a full squad and everyone playing their part,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“The aim is to keep pushing and keep them on their toes. We’ve seen a lot of things can happen on the final day.

“I’ve experienced it many times, when the game doesn’t go your way. We just have to keep pushing and doing our part.”

Palace’s focus is on the UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on May 27, Glasner’s final match in charge of the south London club.