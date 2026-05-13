Sports facility and football fans in the city of Tucson want Iran’s players to feel ‘safe and welcome’.

As the United States-Israeli war on Iran approaches its 12th week and US President Donald Trump declares his nation will win the war “one way or the other”, a sports facility in the US state of Arizona awaits the Iranian football team before the FIFA World Cup.

Tucson, an oasis of civilisation in the Arizona desert, is to be the base camp for Team Melli when the world’s biggest sporting spectacle opens in the US, Mexico and Canada next month.

“We’re just excited to host them here, and we’re going to give them a positive experience,” Sarah Hanna, director of the Kino Sports Complex, where the team will train, told the AFP news agency.

Grass is being watered and cut to FIFA-regulation height to ensure that players don’t get any surprises when they take to the field in Los Angeles and Seattle, the venues for their group-stage games.

Hotel rooms and meeting spaces are locked in, and security is tight.

“Right now, I’m probably averaging about 12 to 20 meetings regarding this training facility a week,” Hanna said, “from our concessionaire for food and beverage … to lots of grounds meetings with FIFA coming out to check.”

The flurry of activity in Tucson comes against the backdrop of the war, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded by launching attacks on Israel, military bases in the Middle East where US forces are deployed and energy facilities.

Despite a ceasefire in place for a month, hostilities are stubbornly unresolved as Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz and the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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FIFA has insisted the team will take part in the tournament as planned, so Tucson has pressed ahead with its preparations.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s 100 percent on, and it’s never been off,” Hanna said.

“Since they’ve been identified as the team, we’ve been moving forward as them as our team until we hear something different from FIFA.”

‘We welcome them with open arms’

Despite the official position, there’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation.

On Friday, the president of Iran’s football federation announced the team would participate but laid down a list of requirements regarding the granting of visas and the treatment of staff among other demands.

In March, Trump cast doubt on the players’ safety in his country, saying that while the team was “welcome” to participate, it might not be a good idea.

“I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” he wrote in what was perceived to be a threatening social media post.

Locals in Tucson dismissed the implied threat.

“Our president is known to be a bit bombastic in his use of social media,” said Jon Pearlman, president of the local FC Tucson football club.

“I don’t think President Trump or any part of our government will make it their business to make them feel unwelcome or unsafe. I think it will do the opposite.”

At the Kino Sports Complex, Iranian players will have access to the club’s weight training facilities, ice baths and massage tables.

“We welcome them with open arms,” Pearlman said.

“We are part of the world soccer community. We are part of what FIFA is trying to do, and we believe the game is something that brings nations together, not drives them apart.”

It is a sentiment widely echoed throughout this multicultural city of 540,000 people, which leans towards voting for candidates from the Democratic Party.

“I hope that they still feel welcome here,” said Rob McLane, who plays indoor football.

“Even though we’re doing what we’re doing, which is ridiculous,” he said of the military operation.

Iran’s World Cup squad and support staff are expected to arrive in Tucson two weeks before their opening game in the tournament, which is to be against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, where they are scheduled to face Belgium six days later.

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Team Melli are to face Egypt in their final Group G game on June 21 in Seattle.