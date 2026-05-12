USA’s Johnny Cardoso expected to miss World Cup through ankle injury
Atletico Madrid midfielder Cardoso is the latest name in the growing list of injured players for tournament cohosts USA.
Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the La Liga club has confirmed, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month’s World Cup for the United States (USA).
“Cardoso sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint,” Atletico said in a statement on Monday.
It is the latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old also saw limited action during the March international window, playing only 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, with the cohosts already facing injury concerns.
Captain Christian Pulisic recently missed matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.
The USA, who cohost the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, will play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in warm-up matches before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay in California, on June 12.
They will also face Australia and Turkiye at the World Cup.