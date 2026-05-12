Mexico cancels plan to cut school year for World Cup after backlash

Officials agree to keep the school calendar as originally planned, ending on July 15 and resuming on August 31.

Mexico has cancelled plans to shorten its school year before the World Cup after widespread backlash from parents, think tanks and local authorities, the government said.

Following an outpouring of criticism at an announcement by Education Secretary Mario Delgado that the school year would end about 40 days early, education and other government officials met on Monday to gather input from parents and consider options at a meeting announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who expressed scepticism of the proposed shortening.

At the meeting, it was agreed to keep the school calendar as originally planned and have it end July 15, with classes resuming August 31, the Education Department said.

“The idea is to keep the vacation period to six weeks, as it has always been, and perhaps some students will start early, while others will continue with the previous schedule,” Sheinbaum said earlier.

“The goal is for it to be a consensus decision,” she said. “Now we need to listen.”

Delgado, on Friday, unexpectedly announced the end of the school year on June 5, arguing the decision was also based on a heatwave.

Two states rejected the plan before it was ultimately cancelled.

Parents also questioned the measure, which, according to the think tank Mexico Evalua, would cause students to fall behind in their studies.

“The decision … will reduce effective learning time even more for 23.4 million students,” Mexico Evalua wrote in a report.

The World Cup tournament, hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada, kicks off on June 11 when Mexico take on South Africa at home in Mexico City.

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Sheinbaum also guaranteed “conditions of security” necessary for the games as well as the completion of public works projects started before the tournament, particularly additions to the Azteca stadium and the Mexico City International Airport.