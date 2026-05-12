Basketball star Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies forward, dies at age 29

Neither the Grizzlies nor Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, immediately released details surrounding his death.

Brandon Clarke, an athlete for the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States, has died at the age of 29, according to his team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

No cause of death was immediately announced. Local media reports indicate he was pronounced dead at a home in California’s San Fernando Valley after emergency workers responded to a call for help.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Clarke was selected as the 21st pick overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, before his rights were traded to Memphis on draft night.

He spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020 after averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in his debut season.

Injuries, including knee, calf and Achilles issues, limited his appearances in recent years. Clarke played just two games during the 2025-26 season.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

The agency that represented him, Priority Sports, wrote in a statement that its members were “beyond devastated” by Clarke’s death.

Advertisement

“He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched,” Priority Sports added. “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

Clarke’s death comes shortly after he was arrested in Arkansas on April 1 on charges of speeding and possession of a controlled substance, reportedly identified as kratom, an herbal supplement legal in Tennessee. He was released on bond the following day.

He signed a multiyear contract extension with the Grizzlies in October 2022 after earning NBA All-Rookie honours alongside teammate Ja Morant in 2020.

Clarke suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in March 2023 during a loss to the Denver Nuggets, and injuries restricted him to 72 of a possible 246 games over the past three seasons.

The player averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over his seven seasons with the Grizzlies.