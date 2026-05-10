Barcelona secure 29th Spanish league title after beating Madrid, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres.

Barcelona clinched their 29th La Liga title with a 2-0 El Clasico victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid, opening an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres struck in the first half on Sunday to help Hansi Flick’s side clinch La Liga in consecutive years, while consigning Madrid to a trophy-less season.

This was only the second time the outcome of La Liga has been decided directly by the result of a Clasico, with record 36-time champions Real Madrid winning their first title in 1932 after a draw with Barca.

Flick’s team were disappointed to be knocked out in the Champions League quarterfinals by Atletico Madrid in April, but still determined to celebrate in style.

“This title is more special for winning it at home against Madrid. Now we have to enjoy it with the fans,” Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar.

“We have been the best team in Spain. Of course, we [also] want to win the Champions League – that’s the objective.

“Next year, we will have another opportunity.”

Madrid arrived at the match embroiled in chaos after midfielder Fede Valverde was ruled out with a head injury following a training ground scuffle with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, who started.

Barca coach Flick also received bad news before the game, with his father passing away, but he still took his place on the touchline to oversee his side’s comfortable triumph.

The German opted for the energetic Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, on the right wing in place of the injured teenage star Lamine Yamal.

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The Catalans, who only needed to avoid defeat, came out with their eyes firmly locked on the prize, racing into a two-goal lead inside 18 minutes.

Rashford opened the scoring with a superb free kick, whipping the ball into the top left corner from 20 yards out, right of centre.

Torres doubled the hosts’ advantage at a jubilant Camp Nou, with the 62,000-strong crowd enjoying the first Clasico back there since the stadium reopened.

Dani Olmo produced a clever back-heel to allow Torres to burst into the box and ram past Thibaut Courtois.

Gonzalo Garcia, playing in place of injured Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, prodded narrowly wide after racing in behind Barca’s high defensive line.

Urged on by coach Alvaro Arbeloa on the touchline, who is unlikely to be at the helm next season, Madrid battled to stem the bleeding.

Rashford could have added a third before the break, but he fired wide, with Fermin Lopez unmarked and well placed to finish.

Torres should have struck early in the second half, but Courtois saved from the Spain international as he ran through.

Jude Bellingham put the ball in Barcelona’s net, but the goal was ruled out for offside, while Joan Garcia thwarted Vinicius Junior as Madrid threatened.

Barca fans batted inflatable beach balls around to taunt the Brazilian over his unfulfilled Ballon d’Or ambitions, lapping up the party atmosphere.

Courtois saved from substitutes Raphinha, back after injury, and Robert Lewandowski, as Madrid saw out the remainder of the match without taking further damage.

Flick’s side remain on course to match the record of 100 points in a league season, and can win all their home matches if they defeat Real Betis in the one remaining.

Barcelona’s boss told La Liga TV that he “will never forget this day” following the match.

“It was a tough day for me to start – my father passed away. But my team is fantastic. It is like a family,” Flick said.

“They gave everything today. I am proud of the fans. It is amazing [to win] in this stadium and in an El Clasico against Real Madrid to win La Liga.

“It was not easy. Everyone thought we could win this, but Real is a fantastic team. We played really good and made the goals in the right moment.”

Meanwhile, Madrid finish a second consecutive season without a major trophy, staring down the barrel of a summer reshuffle, including former coach Jose Mourinho being linked with a potential return.

Arbeloa congratulated Barcelona and said his side would “learn from what happened this season and work even harder” in comments to the media after the game.

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“I feel a greater responsibility now, knowing that our season ended today. The one thing we can’t do is give up, absolutely not,” he said.

“There are three matches left that we must go out and win. Here, we’re defending something much bigger than all of us and much bigger than our personal pride: it’s the Real Madrid crest and millions of fans.”