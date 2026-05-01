Benfica’s Mourinho says no contact with Real Madrid about manager’s job

Ex Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to the Spanish club to replace interim Alvaro Arbeloa.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho says there has been no contact between him and Real Madrid, despite speculation that the Spanish giants could turn to him soon.

The veteran Portuguese coach, who led Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013 in a heated rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barca, is reported to be on Madrid’s shortlist for a new coach.

Current Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa seems set to be replaced with the team heading for a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” Mourinho, 63, told reporters on Friday.

“I’ve been in football for so many years and I’m used to these things… but there’s nothing from Real Madrid,” added Mourinho, who guided Real to the 2012 La Liga title.

Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Arbeloa in January to replace Xabi Alonso, who lasted just a few months at the helm.

Real Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11 points with five matches remaining and were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

“I have a year to go on my Benfica contract, and that’s all,” added Mourinho, whose side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the play-off round in February.