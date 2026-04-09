Sport|Boxing

Fury wants boxing clash with Joshua after comeback fight against Makhmudov

Fury, who returns to the ring against Makhmudov on Saturday, says he wants to face his compatriot Joshua next.

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Boxing - Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov Press Conference - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 16, 2026 Tyson Fury during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Tyson Fury has come out of retirement for the fifth time in his career and will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday [John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 9 Apr 2026

Tyson Fury ‌wants to fight Anthony Joshua in a long-awaited ⁠clash of British ⁠former heavyweight world champions if he wins his comeback against Canada-based Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury, 37, has come out of retirement for the fifth time in his career to get back into the ring ⁠at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on ⁠Saturday, and is looking well beyond the weekend.

“I’ve got Arslanbek Makhmudov to think of on Saturday night, but all going well [Joshua is] the fight I want next,” he told ‌BBC Radio on Wednesday.

“I know he just had his fight with Jake Paul, whatever … a fight’s a fight, really. So yeah, I’ll be ready for that straight away after this.”

Joshua, 36, last fought in December when he dealt American Jake Paul a reality check with a savage sixth-⁠round knockout in Miami.

A few days after ⁠that, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion was taken to hospital in Nigeria following a car accident that killed two close friends.

American former WBC world ⁠champion Deontay Wilder has also called out Joshua for a long-awaited matchup after beating ⁠Briton Derek Chisora on a split-decision last ⁠Saturday.

Joshua made his first public appearance since the car crash when he was seen at London’s O2 Arena for Chisora’s bout against Wilder.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said Joshua needs time to heal before considering stepping back into the ring himself.

Fury, who has not fought since losing to Ukraine’s reigning world champion Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, dismissed the idea of a Joshua versus Wilder fight.

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“I’ve never seen two ‌men slide as much as these two,” he said of the Wilder vs Chisora bout. “They look like a couple of ‌club ‌fighters from a white-collar match in a local leisure centre. It was sad for me to watch.”

Boxing - Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder - O2 Arena, London, Britain - April 4, 2026 Anthony Joshua is seen ahead of the Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder fight Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Anthony Joshua at the Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder fight on April 4 [Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters]

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