Fury vs Makhmudov: All you need to know about the heavyweight boxing bout

Tyson Fury comes out of retirement to fight devastating puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Who: Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 – main event ringwalk expected just after 10:00pm local time (21:00 GMT)

Saturday, April 11, 2026 – main event ringwalk expected just after 10:00pm local time (21:00 GMT) Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom Professional records (W-L-D): Fury (34-2-1), Makhmudov (21-2-0)

Fury (34-2-1), Makhmudov (21-2-0) Wins by knockout: Fury (24), Makhmudov (19)

Fury (24), Makhmudov (19) Height: Fury – 206cm (6ft 9in), Makhmudov – 198cm (6ft 6in)

Fury – 206cm (6ft 9in), Makhmudov – 198cm (6ft 6in) Reach: Fury – 216cm (85in), Makhmudov – 194cm (76.5in)

Fury – 216cm (85in), Makhmudov – 194cm (76.5in) Follow the fight LIVE: Al Jazeera will run a live page for the build-up and text commentary of the main events from 18:00 GMT on Saturday, April 11.

Former two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has come out of retirement (yet again) and will make his comeback against the dangerous Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

The “Gypsy King”, 37, has been out of the ring for 15-months following back-to-back losses to undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk – the first defeats in the British boxer’s long career.

Fury needs a victory to get his career back on track and says he is looking ahead to a possible long-awaited fight against fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua; however, the 36-year-old Makhmudov will not be a mere tune-up opponent.

The Dagestani boxer, now based in Canada, is a devastating puncher, with 90 percent of his wins coming by knockout, and is only a couple of inches shorter than the man-mountain Fury.

Here is everything you need to know about Fury vs Makhmudov and the rest of the main card.

Start times and how to watch

The main card is scheduled to start at 7pm (18:00 GMT) and will be broadcast on Netflix.

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Fury and Makhmudov are set to make their ringwalks shortly after 10:00pm (21:00 GMT), with the fight expected to start about 10:30pm. It is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event between Conor Benn and Regis Prograis is set to start about 9:30pm (20:30 GMT).

Who is Tyson Fury?

The voluble and charismatic British boxer beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to claim his first heavyweight title.

He later returned from a long layoff due to ill health to fight an incredible trilogy with Deontay Wilder – drawing with the American knockout artist in their first encounter, but emerging victorious in the next two to win and defend the WBC world title.

In recent years, the Gypsy King has also fought Usyk (twice losing to the Ukrainian) and defeated Derek Chisora three times.

Fury survived a scare in a boxing match in October 2023 against mixed martial arts athlete Francis Ngannou, as the Gypsy King got up from being knocked to the canvas on his way to a split-decision win.

He has now come out of retirement for the fifth time to face Makhmudov.

Who is Makhmudov?

Makhmudov went on a solid run after turning professional, reaching 18-0 until his first defeat – a stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel in December 2023.

But while he’s racked up a lot of impressive knockouts and wins over decent fighters such as Dave Allen and Carlos Takam, he also lost to Guido Vianello after a stoppage due to a swollen eye and will face a whole new level of quality in Fury.

This week, Makhmudov spoke about how he once travelled to Moscow to fight a bear.

“It was very terrible, to be honest,” he told The Guardian. “One of my friends make me an offer [to fight the bear].

“He said: ‘Do you want to make crazy stuff?’ I said: ‘OK, I cannot refuse.’ But I will never do it again. The bear tried to bite me and it was a good thing that never happened.”

What has Fury said about the fight?

The Gypsy King told the BBC this week that he feels “as good as I’ve ever felt” and is “as sharp as I’ve ever been” and said he had been motivated by the prospect of facing a genuinely dangerous opponent in Makhmudov.

“I know I’ve got a stone-cold killer in this man and he can put me out with one shot … so that means that I have to be on my form to deal with this guy,” he said.

However, Fury is already looking ahead to a possible fight against Joshua if he beats Makhmudov.

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“I’ve got Arslanbek Makhmudov to think of on Saturday night, but all going well [Joshua is] the fight I want next,” he told ‌the BBC.

What has Makhmudov said about the fight?

The Dagestani fighter says he is relishing the opportunity to pit himself against Fury, who he described as a “legend” in an interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t know how I will beat [Fury], but of course I believe I will win,” Makhmudov said. “This guy, he is a legend, one of the best heavyweights in history.”

He added, “Tyson Fury is the professor of mind and boxing. A lot of boxing is mental, and he is a master. But boxing is also spiritual. I am going to be strong, spiritual and smart.

“You can say this is a war between mental and spiritual, and we’ll see who is more successful. Inshallah it is spiritual.”

Form guide

Fury’s last five fights:

December 21, 2024: vs Usyk (Usyk won by unanimous decision)

May 18, 2024: vs Usyk (Usyk won by split decision)

October 28, 2023: vs Ngannou (Fury won by split decision)

December 3, 2022: vs Derek Chisora III (Fury won by TKO in the 10th round)

April 23, 2022: vs Dillian Whyte (Fury won by TKO in the sixth round).

Makhmudov’s last five fights:

October 11, 2025: vs Allen (Makhmudov won by unanimous decision)

June 27, 2025: vs Rocardo Brown (Makhmudov won by TKO, first round)

August 17, 2024: vs Vianello (Vianello won after doctor stoppage, round eight)

May 25, 2024: vs Miljan Rovcanin (Makhmudov won by TKO, round two)

December 23, 2023: vs Kabayel (Kabayel won by TKO, round four).

What is the situation with Fury’s father, “Big John” Fury?

The Gypsy King’s father, John, has frequently been a vocal and volatile part of his son’s entourage for recent fights, but it is unknown if he will be at the bout this weekend, as the two have fallen out.

Last month, John Fury urged his son to retire, saying he is “past his best” and “not got a leg underneath him” after his trilogy of fights against Wilder.

“I don’t care if he’s there. I’ve got business to take care of, and who’s in the crowd is not an important thing to me at all,” Tyson Fury said.

“I’m unaware what has happened, but he’s entitled to his opinion and I’m sure he’ll change it a million times over and over again.”

What to look out for on the undercard

Conor Benn will take on former super-lightweight world champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event.

It will be Benn’s first fight since he defeated archrival Chris Eubank Jr in November, and his first bout under Zuffa Boxing promoters after an acrimonious split with Matchroom promotions.

Jeamie Tshikeva – known professionally as Jeamie TKV – will defend his British heavyweight title against Richard Riakporhe.

Frazer Clare, who Jeamie TKV beat to take the title, will look to bounce back in a bout against Justis Huni.

The full fight card

Main card:

Fury vs Makhmudov – heavyweight

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis – welterweight

Jeamie Tshikeva (champion) vs Richard Riakporhe – British heavyweight title

Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni – heavyweight

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Prelims: