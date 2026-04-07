Agyemang looked emotional as he was stretchered off after an awkward fall during an English Championship game.

USA striker Patrick Agyemang’s World Cup hopes have been thrown into doubt after he was carried off on a stretcher while playing for Derby in the English second-tier football league.

Agyemang landed awkwardly while bringing the ball down on his chest and collapsed to the grass during the English Championship game on Monday. He was visibly emotional as he was taken off, his right leg strapped.

“He’s gone for a scan so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Derby manager John Eustace said after the match. “It’s not good when a player comes off on a stretcher.”

In his absence, Derby beat Stoke City 2-0.

Agyemang has helped Derby rise into contention for promotion from the Championship thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.

During the recent international break, he came off the bench for USA and scored in a loss against Belgium and got minutes against Portugal.

Those were his first appearances for ⁠the national team since ⁠starting in the semifinal and final of the 2025 Gold Cup in July. Overall, he ⁠has recorded six goals in 14 caps for the national side.

Any long-term ⁠injury could jeopardise his status with the USA squad as they prepare for a home World Cup. USA play their first ‌group match on June 12 in Los Angeles against Paraguay.