ICE says its agents don’t carry guns in Canada as World Cup approaches

Amid fears of ICE deployment at World Cup venues in Canada, agency says its personnel do not make arrests or carry guns.

The agents of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) do not carry guns while operating in Canada, the agency said in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup, which will be cohosted by the North American neighbours.

Personnel from the agency work with Canadian partners on joint investigations involving narcotics, weapons smuggling, and human trafficking, an ICE spokesperson was quoted as saying by Canada’s state broadcaster CBC on Monday.

The presence of the US agents in Canada has led to fears that they will be deployed at venues hosting World Cup games, with Toronto’s city council passing a motion to oppose such a move.

However, the ICE spokesperson said its agents do not conduct operational activities in Canada, such as executing search warrants or making arrests.

ICE operates out of five offices in Canada, including in World Cup host cities Toronto and Vancouver, which will host 13 fixtures between them.

However, ICE has no authority or jurisdiction on Canadian soil, a spokesperson for federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was quoted as saying by CBC.

Federal law gives immigration agents the authority to arrest and detain people believed to have violated immigration law in the US.

In February, hundreds of protesters gathered in Italy’s Milan to reject the presence of ICE agents in the city before the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games.