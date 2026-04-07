Australian and IPL cricket great David Warner charged with drink-driving

The 39-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2024, still features in T20 franchise cricket.

Former international cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink-driving after he was pulled over in Sydney during the weekend, according to reports in his native Australia.

The 39-year-old, who still plays Twenty20 cricket for franchises around the world, was allegedly at the wheel of a van that stopped and parked short of a random testing site on Sunday.

Australian national broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday that officers approached the vehicle and breath-tested Warner, who returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to a local police station, where he was charged with mid-range drink-driving, ABC and other local media reported. He is due to appear in court on May 7.

In a statement, police outlined the incident but did not name the former Australian opener, who retired from international cricket in 2024 after racking up 8,786 runs across his 112 Tests.

Most recently, he appeared for the Karachi Kings last week in the Pakistan Super League.

Warner also appeared in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-hander played his last Test in January 2024, against Pakistan, following a 13-year career at the highest level of the game’s longest format, while he made his T20 and one-day international debuts for Australia in January 2009.