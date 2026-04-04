Barcelona will be without Raphinha for all three rapid-fire matches against Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

Who: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

What: Spanish football’s La Liga

Where: Metropolitano Stadium

When: Saturday, April 4, at 9pm (19:00 GMT).

How to follow: We’ll have all the buildup on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Click here to follow our live coverage.

Barcelona winger Raphinha’s untimely injury heaps further pressure on teenage star Lamine Yamal ahead of the club’s triple-header against Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish champions visit Atletico on Saturday as they bid to maintain or even extend their lead at the top of La Liga, before two further games against Diego Simeone’s team in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barca have already faced Atletico three times this season, beating them in La Liga in December but falling in the Copa del Rey semifinal over two legs.

Without Raphinha, out with a hamstring injury until May, the onus will be on 18-year-old winger Yamal to provide the magic Barca need to proceed on two fronts in the approaching, inevitably intense battles with Atletico.

Yamal played for Spain this week in a goalless draw against Egypt in Cornella at Espanyol’s stadium, which was notable for Islamophobic chanting from the home supporters that the teenager, a Muslim, condemned.

“To those who sing these things: using a religion as a form of mockery on a pitch shows you up as ignorant and racist,” wrote Yamal on social media.

Yamal has shown maturity beyond his years since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old, including starring for Spain as they won Euro 2024 and blossoming further still as Barca claimed a domestic treble last season.

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The youngster, often compared to another graduate from Barca’s La Masia youth academy, Lionel Messi, seems to save his best performances for the biggest occasions.

Yamal netted six times for Barca in his last seven matches across all competitions, and the Catalan giants will hope he can continue that form into the final phase of the season.

He admitted in February that he has not been happy this season, in part due to a long-running groin injury, but lately feels better.

“I have that desire to smile on the pitch that I haven’t had for a long time, and I’m very happy, now I’m happy playing,” said Yamal after scoring the first hat-trick of his career, against Villarreal.

In recent weeks, Barca have been dependent on the forward in attack and goalkeeper Joan Garcia at the other end.

Strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have struggled for consistent form, while Marcus Rashford has fallen somewhat out of favour.

Raphinha’s injury opens the door for the England international, on loan from Manchester United, to start on the left again.

Yamal’s pressing and off-the-ball work is an excellent example for Rashford, who despite his strong contribution in terms of assists, sometimes lacks the relentless energy and focus Hansi Flick wants from his forwards.

Simeone’s Atletico, fourth by a distance from fifth-place Real Betis, have little to play for in the league but will want to build momentum before Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Camp Nou.

The La Liga showdown is a preview of the series in the Champions League quarterfinals between the Spanish clubs.

It will be the first of three games between Barcelona and Atletico in 10 days. The Spanish rivals will face each other five times in less than two months. They also met in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in February and March, when Atletico advanced to the final 4-3 on aggregate.

The Champions League games will be on Wednesday in Barcelona and on April 14 in Madrid. Barcelona is looking to make it to the Champions League semifinals for the second season in a row, and Atletico is seeking to get back to the last four for the first time since 2017.

Stat attack – Barcelona

25.3 – The average age of the Barca squad is the youngest in the league: 25.3.

What happened the last time Atletico Madrid faced Barcelona?

Barcelona were 3-0 winners in the last meeting between the sides, the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal in March.

The first leg, however, was won 4-0 by Atletico.

What happened in the last La Liga meeting?

Barcelona were 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture in the league earlier this season.

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What happened in the corresponding fixture last season?

Barcelona were 4-2 winners in the La Liga fixture at Atletico, despite the home side taking a two-goal lead.

Robert Lewandowski began the Barca comeback with his side’s first goal, which came in the 72nd minute.

Head-to-head

This will be the 252nd meeting between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, with Atletico winning 80 times and Barca claiming the spoils in 114 of the meetings.

Atletico Madrid team news

Marcos Llorente and Johnny Cardoso are both suspended for the match.

Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo Mendoza have thigh and ankle injuries, respectively, and will also miss out.

Barcelona team news

As well as Raphinha, Barca are also likely to be without Frenkie de Jong at the weekend, but Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde may be able to return after injury.