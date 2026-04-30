Zaragoza goalkeeper given 13-game ban after derby punch provoked brawl

Esteban Andrada banned for 13 games and teammate Dani Tasende for two after an on-field brawl in La Liga 2.

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been banned for 13 matches by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after he punched an opposition player following a sending off last week.

Andrada was shown a yellow card during Zaragoza’s 1-0 defeat to Huesca in the La Liga 2 derby match and received a second booking in the 99th minute. But instead of leaving the pitch, he ran to punch Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face, provoking a brawl.

The goalkeeper had to be restrained before being escorted by State Security Forces to the dressing room.

Pulido dropped to the ground, and a brawl between players and staff members from both teams ensued. Andrada later apologised for his actions.

The RFEF’s Disciplinary Committee ruled on Wednesday that the offence warranted the maximum 12-match sanction, along with the automatic one-game suspension for the sending off of the 35-year-old, who is on loan from Mexican side Monterrey.

Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez, who was then sent off for punching Andrada during the melee, was given a four-match suspension.

The suspensions can be appealed.

Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende, who received a red card for kicking an opponent in the leg following a VAR review of the brawl, has been handed a two-game suspension.

Rayo Vallecano player, Isi Palazon, was suspended for seven matches for his harsh complaints about the referee in his team’s 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

He had already been substituted and was sent off for complaining from the bench in the final minutes.

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Rayo had a goal disallowed after a video review awarded a penalty to Sociedad for an incident earlier in the build-up.