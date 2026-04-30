England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was heavily linked with a move away after losing place at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim.

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2031, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over his future.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined United’s academy in 2014, has already made 98 appearances for the club, scoring the decisive goal in the 2024 FA Cup final and representing England in the Euro 2024 final.

“Manchester United has always been my home – this special club means everything to my family,” said Mainoo.

“I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

Mainoo had lost his place in the side under former United manager Ruben Amorim, which heightened speculation that he would leave the club.

Michael Carrick, who is expected to be named the new permanent manager in the summer, immediately restored Mainoo to the starting lineup when he was appointed interim head coach.

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, hailed Mainoo as one of the most “naturally gifted young footballers in the world”.

“His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding academy system,” he said.

“We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”