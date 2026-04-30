Iran confirmed to play at World Cup according to FIFA chief Infantino

Iran’s place at the US cohosted 2026 event has been in doubt since the US-Israeli war on their country.

‌FIFA President Gianni Infantino has insisted Iran will play World Cup matches in the United States, despite ⁠the football governing body’s ⁠Congress opening without the country’s delegation, its absence highlighting tensions and challenges surrounding the tournament.

Iran’s absence deprived Thursday’s congress of direct representation from a country whose presence at the 2026 World Cup is already shaping behind-the-scenes discussions, and the issue is particularly acute given the tournament’s cross-border nature.

The expanded 48-team World Cup, cohosted by ⁠Canada, the United States and Mexico, will require teams, officials and support staff to move repeatedly between jurisdictions, raising the prospect that visa restrictions or diplomatic frictions ⁠could complicate planning for certain nations.

Iran have qualified for the tournament, ⁠but their participation has been fraught since the start of the US-Israel war on the country, with Tehran requesting alternative venues for matches on US soil.

FIFA has rejected the request, insisting the schedule would stand. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in the World Cup, but ‌added that the players would not be allowed to bring with them people with ties to the IRGC.

“Let me start at the outset. Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA ⁠World Cup 2026. And of course Iran will play in the United States of America,” Infantino said at the congress.

“And the reason for that is very simple: we have to unite. It is my responsibility, our responsibility.”

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Iranian football federation officials, ⁠including federation President Mehdi Taj, were due to attend the gathering but turned back at Toronto airport after what Tehran described as “unacceptable behaviour” by Canadian immigration authorities, despite travelling with valid visas.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told the news agency Reuters that two members of the delegation could have attended the FIFA congress but chose not to after one of ‌their delegation was denied entry into Canada.

Taj is a former member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Canadian officials said entry decisions were made on a case-by-case basis and individuals linked to the IRGC, which Ottawa designates as a “terrorist organisation”, are inadmissible.

“I can provide the following assurances and facts. One is that, as you know, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and all those members have been listed as a terrorist organisation for several years,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

“The members are prohibited from coming. We have ⁠a series of screenings, and we take action. And no members have entered the ⁠country. Action has been taken appropriately.”

Outside the convention centre, about 30 protesters draped in Iranian flags and holding signs gathered to voice their desire ‌to ‌see regime change in Iran.

The protesters chanted their support for Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi. “IRGC is terrorists,” they chanted. “No deal with terrorists.” “Hey FIFA, oi FIFA, no deal with terrorists.”