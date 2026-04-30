Africa backing Infantino for unique fourth term as FIFA president

African football has given its backing to Gianni Infantino to run again in 2027 as head of the global governing body.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s bid for a fourth term as head of football’s global governing body.

In a statement after a meeting before the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, CAF said it had “unanimously agreed” to support Infantino when the FIFA chief stands for re-election in 2027.

Infantino took over as head of FIFA in 2016 in the wake of the corruption scandal that led to the downfall of his predecessor Sepp Blatter.

He was re-elected to the post in 2019 and 2023.

Although FIFA statutes limit FIFA presidents to three terms in office, Infantino is allowed to run for re-election next year after the body ruled that his first, partial term from 2016 to 2019 after Blatter’s ouster did not count towards the total.

CAF’s decision to support Infantino comes after South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, also pledged to support the Swiss-Italian official earlier in April.