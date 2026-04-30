Africa and Asia back Infantino for unique fourth term as FIFA president

African football has given its backing to Gianni Infantino to run again in 2027 as head of the global governing body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s hopes of securing re-election as the head of world football received a massive boost after pledges of support from the African and Asian regional confederations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) both said on Thursday they will back Infantino if, as expected, he stands for a fourth term as FIFA supremo in 2027.

In a brief statement following a meeting ahead of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, CAF said it had “unanimously agreed” to support Infantino when the FIFA chief stands for re-election in 2027.

The Asian Football Confederation also vowed to support Infantino.

“FIFA is in its best position ever and we offer our continued and full support to (Infantino) as a candidate for FIFA President for the term 2027-2031, just as the AFC and Asian football has always supported him since his election in 2016,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.

The African and Asian confederations account for 101 votes in FIFA’s presidential election out of a total of 211.

Infantino has already secured support for re-election from South American football’s ruling body CONMEBOL, which is worth a further 10 votes.

Infantino took over as head of FIFA in 2016 in the wake of the corruption scandal that led to the downfall of predecessor Sepp Blatter.

He was subsequently re-elected to the post in 2019 and 2023.

Although FIFA statues limit FIFA presidents to three terms in office, Infantino is allowed to run for re-election next year after the body ruled that his first, partial term from 2016-2019 following Blatter’s ouster did not count towards the total.

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Infantino has faced controversy during his reign over his close ties to US President Donald Trump, who was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during last year’s World Cup draw.

That led to a formal complaint being lodged with FIFA’s ethics committee by advocacy group FairSquare last year, who alleged that the award breached FIFA’s rules concerning political neutrality.

Infantino has also faced criticism for initiatives during his reign which have included expanding the World Cup to 48 teams and the launch of the revamped 32-team FIFA Club World Cup last year.

The Swiss official though has presided over record revenues during his tenure, with this year’s World Cup expected to rake in an estimated $13 billion.

FIFA under Infantino has also dramatically increased funding distributed to FIFA’s 211 member associations via its FIFA Forward Program. In the cycle from 2027-2030, FIFA has pledged to distribute some $2.7 billion to members, an eight-fold increase compared to 10 years ago.