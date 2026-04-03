Real Madrid coach insists Spain ‘not racist’ despite Islamophobic chant

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal speaks out against Islamophobic chants during Spain’s match with Egypt.

Click here to share on social media

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa says Spain is a tolerant country and not racist despite Islamophobic chanting during a national team match this week.

Sections of the crowd at Spain’s friendly against Egypt on Tuesday sang, “Whoever doesn’t jump is Muslim,” at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium in Cornella.

Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, criticised those chanting as “ignorant and racist”.

Arbeloa defended Spain on Friday while insisting racist attitudes should be eliminated.

“I think Spain is not a racist country. If it was, we would have a problem every weekend at all of the stadiums,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“I keep thinking we have to eradicate any racist attitude at stadiums and in society. … Spain as a country has to keep fighting to get rid of these attitudes.

“[However,] I think we’re a great country, very tolerant, and with these kinds of situations, we shouldn’t generalise.”

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr has been racially abused at several stadiums across the country in high-profile incidents in recent years.

In January 2023, Atletico Madrid fans hung an effigy of the Brazilian forward from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground.

Four months later, Vinicius squared off with fans abusing him at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium in an incident that gained him worldwide support in his battle against racism.

In 2025, five Real Valladolid fans who racially abused Vinicius in a 2022 match, were found guilty of committing a hate crime – the first such ruling in Spain regarding insults at a football stadium.

Advertisement

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised teenager Yamal for making a “great statement” by condemning those responsible for the abuse.

“We stand for inclusion. … It’s frustrating that a small number of idiots don’t understand this,” Flick said.

“We all want to be respected. It doesn’t matter about your colour, your religion, your region. It’s time to change these thoughts.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said the problem was related to a lack of respect in the world.

“It’s a social problem on a world level, not about Spain or Argentina or Brazil or anywhere,” the coach said.

“Respect that was lost many years ago – respect for parents, schoolteachers, police, club directors, coaches, presidents – … today it’s been lost. and we don’t have it.”

Catalonia’s regional police said they were investigating the chants, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the incident “unacceptable”.

“We cannot allow an uncivil minority to tarnish the reality of Spain, a diverse and tolerant country,” he said.