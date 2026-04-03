Lakers handed one of heaviest defeats by Thunder and hit by Doncic injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are thumped 139-96 by Oklahoma City Thunder in heavy defeat, while Luka Doncic strains hamstring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, Luguentz Dort started ‌hot on both ends of the floor and Jalen Williams came up big all around as ⁠the Oklahoma City Thunder blew ⁠out the Los Angeles Lakers 139-96 at home.

The Thunder have won four consecutive games and 16 of their last 17.

Not only was the Lakers’ four-game winning streak ⁠snapped by Thursday’s defeat, but Luka Doncic suffered a strained left hamstring in the second half with the game already out of reach. Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game that Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine ⁠the extent of the injury.

An already bad night for Doncic got even worse early in the third quarter when he was dribbling into the lane and began to elevate for a mid-range jumper.

But just as he came off the floor, Doncic came down, grabbing his left hamstring and quickly fell to the floor.

Doncic appeared visibly upset ‌as he headed off the floor.

The Thunder controlled the game from the jump, building a double-digit lead less than four minutes into the game. That lead never dipped below nine the rest of the way and didn’t drop below 23 after the first quarter.

Oklahoma City led 82-51 at halftime.

It was the third time this season the Thunder (61-16) led by 30 or more points at halftime.

Two of those have come against the Lakers (50-27). The Thunder led Los Angeles 70-38 at halftime on November 12 in Oklahoma City.

Dort and ⁠Williams made an impact on both ends quickly.

Williams hit a pull-up jumper on ⁠Oklahoma City’s second possession and then quickly picked up a steal and fed Dort for a 3-pointer.

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Dort then had a steal and a quick dunk on the next possession.

Dort hit all five shots he took in the first – four of them 3-pointers – for 14 ⁠points in the opening quarter. He also had a pair of steals.

He played a big part in slowing Doncic, who had scored 40 or more ⁠points in his last three games and five of his last seven.

Doncic ⁠missed his first four field goals and finished with just 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting. It was tied for his second-lowest scoring game of the season.

Shortly after Doncic’s injury, the Thunder got a scare when Dort crashed to the floor after his legs came out from under ‌him as he went to the basket.

Dort quickly got up but went to the locker room before play resumed and did not return.

Williams finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Isaiah Joe scored 20-17 ‌in the second half.

Oklahoma City’s 139 points were the most surrendered by the Lakers this season and the 43-point loss was Los Angeles’ worst since a 44-point loss to Philadelphia in November 2023.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 15 points.