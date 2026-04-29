World Boxing allows Russian, Belarusian boxers to compete as neutrals

Athletes from ​both countries will compete without national flags, anthems, logos ‌or uniforms in World Boxing events.

Boxers from Russia and Belarus will be free to compete “with immediate effect” in international competitions as neutral athletes, World Boxing says.

“The procedure was approved by the executive board of World Boxing at its most recent meeting in April 2026 and reflects the approach taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” said World Boxing in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the policy, athletes from the two countries will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), without national flags, anthems, logos or uniforms, and will be subject to a vetting process.

The move follows a decision by World Boxing’s executive board in March to approve membership applications from the Russian and Belarusian boxing federations, clearing the way for their athletes to compete in the events.

The AIN procedure will apply across all age-group competitions organised by World Boxing, European Boxing and international events run by national federations, and will also cover coaches, support staff and team officials.

World Boxing said the procedure took immediate effect, with its secretary-general formally notifying the Russian and Belarusian boxing federations of how the measures will be implemented.