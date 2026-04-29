Sri Lanka’s government ‘temporarily’ takes over cricket board
Government says it will run the administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket until reforms are implemented.
Sri Lanka’s government has taken control of the country’s cricket board, saying it is a temporary measure designed to pave the way for “structural reforms”.
“All administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today,” the ministry said on Wednesday.
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A committee will be appointed shortly “to address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms”, it added.
SLC is the country’s wealthiest sporting body but has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
The world governing body, the International Cricket Council, suspended Sri Lanka for two months in 2023-2024, citing political interference in the running of the national board.
Four-time SLC President Shammi Silva resigned on Tuesday, along with his entire committee, after the government intervened.
Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it cohosted with India in February-March.