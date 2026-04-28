FIFA cut World Cup ref following arrest for alleged sexual assault in UK

FIFA ‘aware of serious allegation’ following UK arrest of match official who will now not be listed for World Cup.

A football match official who was a potential pick to work at the men’s World Cup in North America was arrested for an alleged sexual assault at a hotel while in Britain for a game.

World Cup organiser FIFA said on Tuesday that it was “aware of the serious allegation”, after details of an alleged assault of a teenage boy were first reported by British daily The Sun.

“In the meantime, the match official will not be considered for any FIFA competition matches,” the football governing body said in a statement.

FIFA published a list this month of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials selected for the 104-game World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The match official was not identified in reports, nor was the European competition game he was working at for UEFA.

“We are monitoring the situation with great concern and will continue to follow developments closely,” UEFA said.

UEFA added that it also will not be selecting the official for its games, and the alleged incident was part of “an active investigation”.

The Sun reported that the Metropolitan Police in London released a man in his 30s on bail.