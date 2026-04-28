Croatia’s Modric undergoes facial surgery but aims to be fit for World Cup

Luka Modric suffered a facial ⁠fracture in AC Milan’s game against Juventus and underwent surgery the following day.

Luka Modric has undergone ⁠a successful surgery after ⁠fracturing his left cheekbone and is expected to be fit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Croatian Football Federation said.

The AC Milan midfielder sustained the injury following a clash of heads with Juventus ⁠midfielder Manuel Locatelli during Sunday’s 0-0 Serie A draw at the San Siro and underwent surgery on Monday, weeks before the 40-year-old ⁠is due to participate in his fifth World Cup.

Modric left the field with 10 minutes left in the game, and although clearly in pain, he remained on the bench until the end without receiving medical treatment.

Tests revealed a fracture to his left cheekbone, and Modric underwent surgery hours later.

Milan said it was “a complex, multi-fragment fracture of the left zygomatic bone”, but the operation “was completely successful”.

The club did not say how long Modric will be sidelined. However, only four rounds remain in Serie A.

“The club wishes Luka a speedy recovery ahead of the FIFA World Cup!” Milan added.

The Croatian federation said national medical staff remained in contact with Modric, who captains the side, as well as his club.

“I’ve been talking to Luka, and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said in ⁠a statement.

“I am convinced that he will ⁠do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we’ll provide full support.

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“I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that ⁠Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer.”

Milan are ⁠third in the standings, 12 points behind ⁠leaders Inter Milan with four games remaining, and Modric is doubtful to take any part in their season run-in. A protective mask may be needed should ‌he recover in time for the World Cup.

Modric is in the final months of his contract with Milan, having signed a one-year deal last summer following 13 trophy-filled seasons at Real Madrid. He has an option to extend the contract for another year.

The World Cup, cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, starts on June ‌11, ‌and Croatia will face England on June 17, Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27 in Group L.