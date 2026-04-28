Algeria’s Luca Zidane doubtful for World Cup after chin and jaw fracture

Algera’s first-choice goalkeeper collided with a player during a Spanish league match, breaking his chin and jaw.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane is doubtful for the World Cup after suffering a jaw and chin fracture while playing for his club Granada in Spain’s second-tier football league.

The son of former France great Zinedine Zidane was taken off with a concussion after colliding with an opponent during his team’s 4-2 home defeat by Almeria on Sunday.

“The player, in consultation with the club’s medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed,” the club said in a statement late Monday.

Reports in Spanish media said the 27-year-old underwent numerous tests after suffering a concussion from the collision. The tests confirmed “a fracture in his jaw and chin”, Spanish sports newspaper Marca said.

The player is expected to miss the rest of the season and could be out for even longer if he needs surgery.

Luca Zidane is Algeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, and their back-up options, Anthony Mandrea and Melvin Mastil, are also currently out injured.

Zidane is the latest player to have sustained an injury in the run-up to the World Cup, which starts on June 11.

Algeria’s World Cup campaign begins on June 16 against reigning champions Argentina.